Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2021 135 crore vaccine do ...
Nation, Current Affairs

135 crore vaccine doses to be available between August-Dec: Centre to Supreme Court

ANI
Published Jun 27, 2021, 11:58 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 11:58 am IST
Out of these, the estimated availability of Covishield doses is 50 crores, while of Covaxin doses is 40 crores
The Centre informed about the projected availability of COVID-19 vaccines in an affidavit filed in the suo motu case. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Centre informed about the projected availability of COVID-19 vaccines in an affidavit filed in the suo motu case. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that a total of 135 crore COVID-19 vaccines will be available in India between August to December.

The Centre informed about the projected availability of COVID-19 vaccines in an affidavit filed in the suo motu case on COVID-19 management initiated by the apex court.

 

As per the affidavit, out of the 135 crore vaccines, the estimated availability of Covishield doses is 50 crores, while of Covaxin doses is 40 crores.

It said that Russian made Sputnik V vaccine's estimated availability is 10 crores doses.

The affidavit filed by the Central government also informed that the Bio E Sub unit vaccine's 30 crore doses will be available while Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine's 5 crore doses will be available.

...
Tags: covid vaccine, covishield, covaxin, sputnik, supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Mango produce dumped on the roadside. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka farmers dump tonnes of mangoes on roadside as prices fall

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

The auto has been painted a light blue colour from top to bottom and features large replicas of syringes protruding from all sides. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai artist designs auto-rickshaw to create Covid vaccination awareness

The indigenously developed Pinaka rocket was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. (Photo: Twitter/@DRDO_India)

DRDO test-fires two enhanced range rockets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

APPSC dispenses with interviews for recruitments in government service

The reforms were implemented as per the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the then Special Chief Secretary J Satyanarayana. (PTI Photo)

Tomar appeals farmers to end 7-month long protest, says ready to resume talks

Farmers' protest had started on November 26 last year and has now completed seven months notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Statehood should be restored to J&K before holding Assembly poll, says Omar Abdullah

Omar told reporters it was made clear to the Centre during the PM's meeting that the statehood should be restored to J&K before holding Assembly polls. (PTI Photo)

Delta Plus variant: Centre asks Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham