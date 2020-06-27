95th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

515,922

6,476

Recovered

300,648

4,731

Deaths

15,814

125

Maharashtra152765798157106 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Delhi77240135832492 Gujarat30158220381772 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1678713155389 West Bengal1671110789629 Haryana130078078198 Madhya Pradesh127989804546 Telangana123494766237 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8859693058 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha6350460625 Punjab47693192120 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2020 Sharad Pawar's ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sharad Pawar's retort to Congress: Don't forget China seized 45K sq km land in 1962

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2020, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2020, 8:09 pm IST
The former Defence Minister said the entire episode is "sensitive" in nature.
File image of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. (ANI)
 File image of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

Satara: Amidst a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the face-off with China, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said matters of national security shouldn't be politicised and added one cannot forget China had captured about 45000 sq kms of Indian land after the 1962 war.

Pawar's comments came in response to a query about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression.

 

Pawar also said the Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh cannot immediately be labelled as a failure of the Defence Minister, as Indian soldiers were alert during patrolling.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Union Minister said the entire episode is "sensitive" in nature. It was China which played the provocateur in the Galwan Valley, he said.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with their Chinese counterpart in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15.

The former Defence Minister further said India had been constructing a road in Galwan Valley within its limits meant for communication purposes.

"What happened was they (the Chinese troops) tried to encroach on our road and were pushed physically. It was not somebody's failure. If somebody comes (within your territory) while you are patrolling, they may come at any time. We cannot immediately say it is the failure of the Defence Minister sitting in Delhi," Pawar said.

Patrolling was on there. There was a scuffle, which means you were alert. Had you not been, you would not even have realised when the they (Chinese troops) came and went. Hence, I don't think it is right to make such an allegation at this juncture, he said.

Responding to the allegation raised by Rahul Gandhi, Pawar said one cannot forget that China captured around 45,000 sq km of India's land, after the 1962 war between the two countries.

"That land is still with China. I don't know if they (China) have encroached on some area now again. But when I make an allegation, I should also see what had happened when I was there (in power). If such big land was encroached upon then, it cannot be ignored. It is a matter of national security and it should not be politicised is what I feel," he said.

...
Tags: ncp chief sharad pawar, congress leader rahul gandhi, galwan valley standoff, ladakh border, indo-sino border, indo-sino ties


Latest From Nation

E Velmurugan, a senior videographer with Raj TV was the first media person to fall to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

TV journalist dies of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Locusts attack in Gurugram. (PTI)

Centre acts after locusts attack Haryana, UP; Rahul seeks compensation for farmers

File photo

BJP men in Andhra Pradesh land in Raju ‘mess’

Yashwant Sinha (PTI)

Yashwant Sinha announces a new political front in Bihar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K parties fume as IAS officer from Bihar gets domicile in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational image. (AP)

ED team quizzes Ahmed Patel in Sandesara money laundering case

Congress leader Ahmed Patel (PTI)

Constitution is the guiding light of my government, asserts Narendra Modi

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB)

Centre acts after locusts attack Haryana, UP; Rahul seeks compensation for farmers

Locusts attack in Gurugram. (PTI)

US H1B visa: India assessing impact of Donald Trump's order

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham