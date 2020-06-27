95th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

509,170

17,980

Recovered

295,917

10,246

Deaths

15,689

381

Maharashtra152765798157106 Delhi77240135832492 Tamil Nadu7462241357957 Gujarat30158220381772 Uttar Pradesh2094313119630 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1619010535616 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana123494766237 Andhra Pradesh114895196146 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2020 Constitution is the ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Constitution is the guiding light of my government, asserts Narendra Modi

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2020, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2020, 5:31 pm IST
He was addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta.
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB)
 File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB)

New Delhi/Thiruvalla (Kerala):  Asserting that the government's guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians.

Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta of Kerala via video conference, the prime minister said his government has been guided by a long-term vision to make India a growth engine. "We have taken decisions not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after feedback from people on the ground," he said. "It is this spirit that ensured every Indian has access to a bank account," he said.

 

Modi said Ayushman Bharat is the "largest healthcare scheme in the world" through which over a crore people have got "quality treatment." "For women, we are ensuring that their health gets due attention via various schemes.And, their career path is not compromised through extension of maternity leave," Modi said.

The prime minister asserted that Government of India does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language.

"We are guided by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians and our guiding light is the Constitution of India," he told the gathering. The prime minister said the government had brought the one nation-one ration card scheme to help the poor from wherever they are and for the middle class several initiatives have been introduced to boost the ease of living.

On India's COVID-19 battle, Modi said the country was firmly fighting the pandemic. "Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very very severe. But, due to lockdown and many initiatives taken by the government as well as a people driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations. India's recovery rate is rising," Modi said. India's death per million due to Covid is under 12 while the death rate in Italy was 574 per million,he said.

India was much better placed than many other nations, Modi said and pointed that the figures in the United States, Spain, Britain and France were much higher than India.

Lakhs of villages, home to almost 85 crore people remain almostuntouchedby the coronavirus, he said.

"The people-driven fight has given good results so far," Modi said, cautioning that people can't let their guards down yet.

"In fact, we have to be even more careful now. Wearing masks, following social distancing, avoiding crowded places remain important," he said.

Pointing out that the coronavirus is not only a physical sickness but a threat to the lives of the people, he said "It also takes our attention to unhealthy lifestyles. A global pandemic implies that humanity as a whole needs healing. Let's do everything possible for further harmony and happiness on our planet."

Modi said the wheels of trade and commerce have to move even as the fight against thepandemic continues.

"At the same time, we have to focus on economic growth and prosperity for 130 crore Indians.The wheels of trade and commerce have to move.Agriculture has to flourish. In the last few weeks, the government of India has addressed both short-term and long-term issues relating to the economy. From the sea to space, from the farms to the factories, people-friendly and growth friendly decisions have been taken," the prime minister said.

Conveying his birthday greetings to the Metropolitan and wishing him long life and best health, Modi said "Dr.Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He has been particularly passionate about removal of poverty and women empowerment."

Modi said the Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the novel ideals of St Thomas, the apostle of Lord Christ. It is with this spirit of humility that the Mar Thoma Church has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of fellow Indians, he said. They have done so much in areas such as healthcare and education, he said.

India has always been open to spiritual influence from many sources,the prime minister said, adding that the contributions of St Thomas and the Christian community are deeply valued.

Modi said the church, which has played a role in India's freedom struggle, was in the forefrontworking towards national integration and had fought the emergency.

It has also "worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Indians."

"The Mar Thoma Church played a role in India's freedom struggle.The church was at the forefront of working towards national integration.Church fought the Emergency.

It is a matter of immense pride that the Mar Thoma Church is firmly rooted in Indian values.The contribution of the Church has also been recognized at the national level," Modi said. The prime minister said "the Holy Bible talks extensively about togetherness" and urged the church to work together for the advancement of the nation. While the country was moving towards self-reliance, the Mar Thoma Church, in line with its values, will surely "rise to the occasion and play a key role" in India's growth trajectory in the times to come,he said. Various programmes have been scheduled as part of the one-year birthday celebrations.

The Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian church is believed to have been founded by St Thomas, one of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ.

The Thiruvalla headquartered church in Pathanamthitta district is one of the oldest denominations of Christianity.

The church has approximately over 1.6 million followers across the globe and has 13 dioceses.

...
Tags: covid-19 narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, covid-19 india, the constitution of india, malankara mar thoma church
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Ahmed Patel (PTI)

ED team quizzes Ahmed Patel in Sandesara money laundering case

Representational image. (AP)

J&K parties fume as IAS officer from Bihar gets domicile in Jammu and Kashmir

The gas leak took place at a factory owned by SPY Agro Industries in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh.

One dies in ammonia gas leak at SPY Agro factory in Nandyal, AP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi at it again: PM Modi has surrendered to COVID-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K parties fume as IAS officer from Bihar gets domicile in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational image. (AP)

ED team quizzes Ahmed Patel in Sandesara money laundering case

Congress leader Ahmed Patel (PTI)

US H1B visa: India assessing impact of Donald Trump's order

Representational image. (PTI)

As Rajnath prepares to brief Modi, Indian envoy sets retreat as precondition to peace

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri

IMD: Southwest Monsoon covers whole of India two weeks ahead of schedule

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham