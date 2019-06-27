Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2019 VSK Kamudi joins a d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

VSK Kamudi joins a dozen from his ’86 IPS batch

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Jun 27, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 1:31 am IST
To be one of the top contender for the post of Director General, NSG.
VSK Kamudi
 VSK Kamudi

Hyderabad: Mr V.S.K. Kaumudi, senior IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been empanelled Director General (DG) at the Centre, which will make him eligible to head any Central organisation.

Out of 90 IPS officers of the 1986 batch, Mr Kaumudi is among the 12 who have been empanelled DG and DG-equivalent posts at the Centre — something that is considered a huge achievement in the career of any IPS officer.

 

Though it was widely believed that another 1986 batch IPS officer from Telangana cadre, Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahendar Reddy would figure in the list, his name was missing. The list will formally be released in a day or two.

Besides Mr Kaumudi and Mr Mahendar Reddy, the other officers of the 1986 batch in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh include AP DGP D. Gautam Sawang, Mr Rajiv Trivedi, former AP DGP R.P. Thakur, Mr T. Krishna Prasad and Mr Ray Vinay Ranjan.

Except Mr Mahendar Reddy, all other officers are empanelled IGs at the Centre, which means that in case they proceed on Central deputation, they will be appointed as IGs. Back in their respective states of Telangana and AP, they are DG rank officers. Mr Reddy was earlier empanelled Additional DG at the Centre.

“Being empanelled DG at the Centre is prestigious and a huge achievement in the career of any IPS officer and is not simple. It is only after a 360-degree review is conducted and the performance appraisal report (PAR) assessed of the officer, that the names are shortlisted for empanellment by a committee, which carries out a rigorous exercise to receive feedback about the officer concerned.  Only officers with impeccable integrity, strong inter-personal relationships, best performance, honesty and dedication are cleared for the top rank,” a top government source told Deccan Chronicle.

As for Mr Kaumudi, who left AP cadre to proceed on central deputation in March 2016, he has had a stint as Inspector General in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He was shifted to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) for a brief period after which he was moved to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and given charge of the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) zone in the rank of Additional DG.

Recently, after completion of his tenure, he was transferred as Director General of BPR&D.

Sources said Mr Kaumudi, who retires in November 2022, has a bright future as his empanellment as DG at the Centre will make him eligible to head any Central government organisation like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), paramilitary forces like CRPF, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) or the National Security Guard (NSG).

He will be one of the contenders for the post of Director General, NSG, when the incumbent, Mr Sudeep Lakhtakia, retires in July. In August, the post of DG, BSF, will fall vacant as incumbent Rajni Kant Misra is due to retire and in December, the post of DG, CRPF, will fall vacant as incumbent Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will retire.

Early in his career, Mr Kaumudi had a stint with the CBI and had investigated the fodder scam involving former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In undivided AP, Mr Kaumidi had probed the Satyam scam which led to the conviction of its chairman Ramalinga Raju.

...
Tags: vsk kamudi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi slams Congress over EVM doubts

G Kishan Reddy

No intel failure in Pulwama attack: G Kishan Reddy

Om Birla

Speaker draws praise for running LS for hours

Union home minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting to review the security arrangements for the Amaranth Yatra in Srinagar on Wednesday. J&K governor Satya Pal Malik, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials are also seen. (Photo: AP)

Amit Shah to forces: Keep pressure on militants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muslim women protest burkini ban at swimming pool in France

Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France. (Photo: Representational I AP)
 

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

'Aaja baith Ja': Deepika Padukone jokingly asks photographer to sit in her car; watch

Deepika Padukone asked paparazzi to sit in her car. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

The team of divers managed to remove 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing lines from the ocean floor. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)
 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WB: TMC delegates to visit Bhatpara on June 28 to examine post-violence situation

The area comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, a seat won by the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Orange jersey row: 'Modi govt trying to saffronise everything,' says Cong MLA

It is expected that the Indian cricket team would sport an orange colour jersey in their upcoming match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

( Photo: File)

Yamuna Water Taxi Project to be new means of urban transportation: Mansukh Mandaviya

'Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of urban transportation. It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city,' Mandaviya said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham