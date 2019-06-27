Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2019 Telangana to receive ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours: IMD

ANI
Published Jun 27, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Light to moderate rains are also expected in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Telangana is very likely to receive wide-spread rains in the next 24 hours. (Representational Image)
 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Telangana is very likely to receive wide-spread rains in the next 24 hours. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Telangana is very likely to receive wide-spread rains in the next 24 hours.

"The mild rains will continue for the next two to three days, after which the state is likely to receive heavy and more frequent rains. However, the rains are very likely to be between light and moderate, in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh," a senior IMD official at Hyderabad forecasting division told ANI.

 

"Indications are that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal and Hyderabad adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the official said.

Light to moderate rains are also expected in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours.

...
Tags: imd, rainfall, telangana, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The actress, identified as Lalita, was staying in a hostel in SR Nagar area. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Telugu serial actress goes missing, parents file complaint

The Karnataka CM had earlier spent the night at Government Primary School in Chandraki village on June 21. (Photo: ANI)

Grama Vaastavya: K'taka CM stays at govt school in Karegudda

A man, who was on the run since 2011 for allegedly killing his live-in partner and abandoning her body outside New Delhi Railway station, died in a hospital in Delhi Wednesday, police said. (Photo: File)

Delhi man suspected for killing live-in partner, missing since 8 years, dies

It is PM Modi’s sixth time of the Summit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi in Japan for G-20 Summit, will meet Trump among other leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muslim women protest burkini ban at swimming pool in France

Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France. (Photo: Representational I AP)
 

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

'Aaja baith Ja': Deepika Padukone jokingly asks photographer to sit in her car; watch

Deepika Padukone asked paparazzi to sit in her car. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

The team of divers managed to remove 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing lines from the ocean floor. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)
 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi in Japan for G-20 Summit, will meet Trump among other leaders

It is PM Modi’s sixth time of the Summit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Pottery Town to be reduced to one acre

Pottery Town, for representation only.

Kozhikode: Councillor claims ‘Kodi’ Suni threat from prison

‘Kodi’ Suni

Bengaluru: Drive to bust myths associated with vitiligo

Through our campaigns we are educating the masses about the myths associated with vitiligo and making them aware of the treatment options available, Dr Leelavathy said.

International Yoga Day observed at schools across state

National referee Mr. A. K. Bharathan being felicitated at TGM Vidyaniketan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham