PM Modi slams Congress over EVM doubts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for putting the country’s voters “in the dock” and failing to showcase the strength of Indian democracy and its polling system by questioning the mandate of the recent Lok Sabha polls, and also the maturity of voters.

Replying in the Rajya Sabha to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address, Mr Modi attacked the Congress for questioning veracity of EVMs and, in an apparent dig at the Congress leadership, said when a leader was not able to trust himself or admit a fault, then the fault was put on the EVM, as he recalled how BJP leaders and its cadre worked effortlessly to increase their tally from two MPs to the present.

Mr Modi said there was a limit to the “arrogance” of the party as it put voters in the dock by questioning their verdict and said there was a problem with the Congress as it does not accept defeat and cannot digest victory. “After such a big mandate, you say you (BJP) have won, but the country has lost... If the Congress loses, does the country get defeated? Does the Congress mean the country and the country mean the Congress? There is a limit to arrogance... I was sad when some leaders said the BJP and its allies won the election but the nation lost, democracy has lost.”