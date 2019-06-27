Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2019 Ola driver arrested ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ola driver arrested who masturbated in front of passenger in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 27, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 11:16 am IST
The police will produce him before a court on Thursday.
On June 22, Varnval had allegedly masturbated in the presence of the complainant when they were stuck in traffic in Mumbra. (Representational image)
 On June 22, Varnval had allegedly masturbated in the presence of the complainant when they were stuck in traffic in Mumbra. (Representational image)

Mumbai: An Ola driver, who was sacked on Tuesday for allegedly masturbating in the presence of a 36-year-old woman passenger last week, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to Hindustan Times report, the police said that driver, Sandeep Bhuvneshwar Varnval, was loitering in Borivli (East) when a team of officers laid a trap and arrested him.

 

A police official said: “After her complaint, we immediately started tracing him and within a few hours, managed to get his exact location.”

After the woman gave the description of Varnval, a team of police officers posed as anonymous callers and dialled his number until one of them spotted him answering the call.

After Varnval was taken to the police station, he initially refuted the allegations against him. However, after interrogation, he confessed to having masturbated in front of the complainant. He was booked under section 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The police will produce him before a court on Thursday.

On June 22, Varnval had allegedly masturbated in the presence of the complainant when they were stuck in traffic in Mumbra.

...
Tags: arrest, ola, crime, mumbai police
Location: India, Maharashtra


