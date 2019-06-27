Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  India vs West Indies (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS WI LIVE; Match starts at 3 pm
 
Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2019 NRC: 3 years after s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NRC: 3 years after she was locked away, woman freed because she was wrong person

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 27, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
As per sources, agency of Assam Police was supposed to arrest Madhumala Das, an alleged foreigner residing in Bishnupur village in 2016.
This incident came into light at a time when an additional one lakh people have been removed from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list. (Photo: PTI | File)
 This incident came into light at a time when an additional one lakh people have been removed from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list. (Photo: PTI | File)

Guwahati: In another incident, Assam authorities have admitted to the incident of “mistaken identity” that resulted in a rightful citizen spending years in detention on suspicion of being a foreigner, reported NDTV.

This incident came into light at a time when an additional one lakh people have been removed from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft list.

 

Spending over three years in the Kokrajhar detention centre, the 59-year-old Madhubala Mondal was released on Thursday.

The border branch of the Assam Police, the agency responsible for identifying foreigners in the state, has admitted that she was placed under detention after a faulty investigation.  

According to sources, the agency of Assam Police was supposed to arrest Madhumala Das, an alleged foreigner residing in Bishnupur village in 2016.
However, the woman had died by then and the police personnel picked up Mondal instead.

Madhubala Mondal, a widow, was the sole breadwinner for her household, which otherwise comprised a deaf-and-dumb daughter abandoned after marriage. Monda, being illiterate and extremely poor could not challenge the police when they arrived at her door step.

After few social workers from Chirang district came to know about her detention, the matter was brought to the Assam government’s attention.

The probe into the matter took years to complete.

 Earlier this month, 40-year-old Amila Sah from Dholaibeel in Sonitpur district was sent to a detention centre in Assam after the Foreigners Tribunal declared her a foreigner. Curiously, the names of her family members - including her siblings - figure in the National Register of Citizens draft.

Last month, Mohammad Sanaullah -- a retired Indian Army soldier -- was declared an illegal immigrant by a tribunal and sent to a detention centre in Assam. He was later bailed out on orders issued by the Gauhati High Court. He is a former soldier, who had served in the Army for three decades, was accused of being a foreigner who has been living illegally in the country.

...
Tags: assam nrc, national register of citizens, mistaken identity
Location: India, Assam


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Based on information provided by Sheikh during interrogation, the two agencies in association with local police searched and found the bombs concealed in a stormwater drain at Tipunagar in Ramanagar district, police said. (Photo: File)

Arrested terrorist's intel leads to defusal of 2 bombs near Bengaluru

The nurses are seen singing, dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU in the video in their official uniforms. The hospital beds and patients were seen in the video. Even a child is seen in the video. (Photo: Twitter | @anwar0262)

Watch: Nurses record TikTok videos in Odisha hospital with new born

Four Swiss bank accounts of beleaguered diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, and his sister have been 'frozen' by authorities in Switzerland as part of the criminal money laundering probe being conducted against them in India, official sources said. (Photo: File)

Swiss authorities freeze 4 bank accounts of Nirav Modi, sister in PNB scam

Vajpayee’s ashes had been brought to Lucknow by a special plane by Union Minister Rajnath Singh who is also the MP from Lucknow. (Photo: File)

UP govt to reimburse Rs 2.5 crore bill for Vajpayee’s ash immersion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Nurses record TikTok videos in Odisha hospital with new born

The nurses are seen singing, dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU in the video in their official uniforms. The hospital beds and patients were seen in the video. Even a child is seen in the video. (Photo: Twitter | @anwar0262)
 

Oscar winner DiCaprio draws attention to Chennai's devastating water crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio has been working extensively to save the environment and had visited India back in 2015 to shoot a documentary. (Photo: AP)
 

Malaika Arora confirms dating Arjun Kapoor, shares romantic birthday post

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Prince William says it’s ‘absolutely fine’ if his kids are gay

Prince William said that the issue was something he had only started thinking about since becoming a parent. (Photo: Instagram @kensingtonroyal)
 

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan to star in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', details inside

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.
 

Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

Ram Tirth added that they had written to the state government requesting their permission to send a team to Iraq for further investigation in this regard and were waiting for instructions. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Oscar winner DiCaprio draws attention to Chennai's devastating water crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio has been working extensively to save the environment and had visited India back in 2015 to shoot a documentary. (Photo: AP)

TMC worker accused of 'cut money' found hanging from tree in east Burdwan district

Chattopadhyay, who was a TMC booth agent in the Lok Sabha election, was not staying at home in the town following demonstrations by people for around a week demanding return of cut money allegedly taken by him from them. (Photo: Representational I File)

'Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance': BJP minister Pralhad Joshi

The employees raised slogans against him when was on his way to Karegudda in Raichur district as part of his village visits programme. (Photo: File)

‘Not high, in line with WTO rule’: Govt sources rebut Trump’s tariff charge

This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 US products in retaliation for Washington’s withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods. (Photo: AFP)

2 inmates of UP’s Unnao jail seen in video holding firearm; 'clay toy,' says govt

The Additional Director General also said that the video dates back to February, and inmates can be seen in winter clothing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham