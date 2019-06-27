Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2019 Nalanda: Child dies ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nalanda: Child dies due to fever, family alleges Encephalitis as cause of death

ANI
Published Jun 27, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Earlier, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) mounted to 132 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
'A child has lost his life, he was taken to the Sadar hospital on June 22 from where he was referred to PMCH in Patna. He was being treated there for the past few days and lost his life today. He was suffering from high fever, we are waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the disease,' Rajeev Ranjan told ANI here. (Photo: ANI)
 'A child has lost his life, he was taken to the Sadar hospital on June 22 from where he was referred to PMCH in Patna. He was being treated there for the past few days and lost his life today. He was suffering from high fever, we are waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the disease,' Rajeev Ranjan told ANI here. (Photo: ANI)

Nalanda: Amidst the rising death toll due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, the death of a two and a half year old child in Nalanda due to high fever has created a stir here. The District Development Officer, Rajeev Ranjan, however, said they were waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the reason behind the death.

"A child has lost his life, he was taken to the Sadar hospital on June 22 from where he was referred to PMCH in Patna. He was being treated there for the past few days and lost his life today. He was suffering from high fever, we are waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the disease," Rajeev Ranjan told ANI here.

 

The father of the child, however, has alleged that Priyanshu lost his life due to the 'chamki' (encephalitis) fever.

"My son had 'chamki' fever, for which he was being treated at different hospitals. We first took him to the Sadar Hospital here and then PMCH. He had high fever ranging to 103-104 degrees," Roshan Kumar, the father told ANI.

Earlier, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) mounted to 132 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while there were 21 deaths in Kejriwal Hospital.

...
Tags: encephalitis, sri krishna medical college and hospital, acute encephalitis syndrome
Location: India, Bihar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Vikas Chaudhary was hit by more than ten bullets by the men after he came out of a gym in Faridabad. (Photo: Twitter)

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead near Delhi

Halder said the local people there rescued him and took him to a hospital for treatment following which he lodged a complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Baliganj. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Madrasa teacher beaten, thrown out of train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Ram Tirth added that they had written to the state government requesting their permission to send a team to Iraq for further investigation in this regard and were waiting for instructions. (Photo: ANI)

Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

Another uncle of Tabrez Marsood Alam said, 'We found Tabrez's dead body one week after the murder. No case was registered in the incident. He was killed near Rajnagar police station. We condemn this media report stating that he was killed in mob lynching fifteen years ago.' (Photo: ANI)

‘Not killed in mob lynching’: Family members on reports of Tabrez’s father death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan to star in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', details inside

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.
 

Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

Ram Tirth added that they had written to the state government requesting their permission to send a team to Iraq for further investigation in this regard and were waiting for instructions. (Photo: ANI)
 

Muslim women protest burkini ban at swimming pool in France

Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France. (Photo: Representational I AP)
 

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

'Aaja baith Ja': Deepika Padukone jokingly asks photographer to sit in her car; watch

Deepika Padukone asked paparazzi to sit in her car. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

The team of divers managed to remove 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing lines from the ocean floor. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Telugu serial actress goes missing, parents file complaint

The actress, identified as Lalita, was staying in a hostel in SR Nagar area. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Telangana is very likely to receive wide-spread rains in the next 24 hours. (Representational Image)

PM Modi in Japan for G-20 Summit, will meet Trump among other leaders

It is PM Modi’s sixth time of the Summit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Pottery Town to be reduced to one acre

Pottery Town, for representation only.

Kozhikode: Councillor claims ‘Kodi’ Suni threat from prison

‘Kodi’ Suni
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham