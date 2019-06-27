Nalanda: Child dies due to fever, family alleges Encephalitis as cause of death

'A child has lost his life, he was taken to the Sadar hospital on June 22 from where he was referred to PMCH in Patna. He was being treated there for the past few days and lost his life today. He was suffering from high fever, we are waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the disease,' Rajeev Ranjan told ANI here. (Photo: ANI)

Nalanda: Amidst the rising death toll due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, the death of a two and a half year old child in Nalanda due to high fever has created a stir here. The District Development Officer, Rajeev Ranjan, however, said they were waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the reason behind the death.

"A child has lost his life, he was taken to the Sadar hospital on June 22 from where he was referred to PMCH in Patna. He was being treated there for the past few days and lost his life today. He was suffering from high fever, we are waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the disease," Rajeev Ranjan told ANI here.

The father of the child, however, has alleged that Priyanshu lost his life due to the 'chamki' (encephalitis) fever.

"My son had 'chamki' fever, for which he was being treated at different hospitals. We first took him to the Sadar Hospital here and then PMCH. He had high fever ranging to 103-104 degrees," Roshan Kumar, the father told ANI.

Earlier, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) mounted to 132 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 111 deaths while there were 21 deaths in Kejriwal Hospital.