Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2019 Kolkata: Madrasa tea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kolkata: Madrasa teacher beaten, thrown out of train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

ANI
Published Jun 27, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Halder, a resident of Chunakhali under Basanti police station area, said he and his entire family was living in fear after the incident.
Halder said the local people there rescued him and took him to a hospital for treatment following which he lodged a complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Baliganj. (Photo: ANI)
 Halder said the local people there rescued him and took him to a hospital for treatment following which he lodged a complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Baliganj. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: A Madrasa teacher, Hafij Mohammed Shahrukh Halder, has alleged that he was beaten and thrown out from a train for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"I was on a train to Sealdah on June 20, when some people travelling in my compartment pressurised me to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. I refused to do so following which they beat me up badly and threw me out at the Park Circus railway station," Halder told reporters here.

 

Halder said the local people there rescued him and took him to a hospital for treatment following which he lodged a complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Baliganj.

"Local people there at the station took me to a hospital for treatment, following which I lodged a complaint at the Baliganj GRP station," he said.

Halder, a resident of Chunakhali under Basanti police station area, said he and his entire family was living in fear after the incident.

He added his family members feared that he may come under attack again.

...
Tags: jai shri ram, assault, beaten
Location: India, West Bengal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Vikas Chaudhary was hit by more than ten bullets by the men after he came out of a gym in Faridabad. (Photo: Twitter)

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead near Delhi

Ram Tirth added that they had written to the state government requesting their permission to send a team to Iraq for further investigation in this regard and were waiting for instructions. (Photo: ANI)

Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

Another uncle of Tabrez Marsood Alam said, 'We found Tabrez's dead body one week after the murder. No case was registered in the incident. He was killed near Rajnagar police station. We condemn this media report stating that he was killed in mob lynching fifteen years ago.' (Photo: ANI)

‘Not killed in mob lynching’: Family members on reports of Tabrez’s father death

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday said if Rahul Gandhi does not want to continue as Congress president then an alternative should be found without delay. (Photo: ANI)

Find alternative without delay: Ex Assam CM on Rahul’s decision to quit as Cong prez



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan to star in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', details inside

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.
 

Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

Ram Tirth added that they had written to the state government requesting their permission to send a team to Iraq for further investigation in this regard and were waiting for instructions. (Photo: ANI)
 

Muslim women protest burkini ban at swimming pool in France

Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France. (Photo: Representational I AP)
 

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

'Aaja baith Ja': Deepika Padukone jokingly asks photographer to sit in her car; watch

Deepika Padukone asked paparazzi to sit in her car. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

The team of divers managed to remove 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing lines from the ocean floor. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

Ram Tirth added that they had written to the state government requesting their permission to send a team to Iraq for further investigation in this regard and were waiting for instructions. (Photo: ANI)

Nalanda: Child dies due to fever, family alleges Encephalitis as cause of death

'A child has lost his life, he was taken to the Sadar hospital on June 22 from where he was referred to PMCH in Patna. He was being treated there for the past few days and lost his life today. He was suffering from high fever, we are waiting for the post mortem results to confirm the disease,' Rajeev Ranjan told ANI here. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Telugu serial actress goes missing, parents file complaint

The actress, identified as Lalita, was staying in a hostel in SR Nagar area. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Telangana is very likely to receive wide-spread rains in the next 24 hours. (Representational Image)

PM Modi in Japan for G-20 Summit, will meet Trump among other leaders

It is PM Modi’s sixth time of the Summit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham