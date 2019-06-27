Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 27 Jun 2019 Enforcement Director ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Enforcement Directorate raids Maharashtra firm, attaches city land

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jun 27, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Parekh Aluminux defaults on payment of Rs 2,297 crore to 20 banks.
Following this, the ED on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations in Mumbai belonging to M/s Parekh Aluminex Ltd.
 Following this, the ED on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations in Mumbai belonging to M/s Parekh Aluminex Ltd.

Hyderabad: Around 47.39 acres of urban land parcels located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, owned by Mumbai-based company, M/s Parekh Aluminex Ltd, have been provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

The registration price of the large chunk of attached land is Rs 46.97 crore, however, its market value will amount to many crores. The company’s promoter Deepen Parekh, and other directors, have been booked by the CBI for defaulting on paying a consortium of banks (20) Rs 2,297 crore.

 

Following this, the ED on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations in Mumbai belonging to M/s Parekh Aluminex Ltd. The searches were in connection with a bank fraud case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Simultaneously ED has initiated the process of Provisional Attachment of Proceeds of Crime. And the first attachment was an open land parcel of land located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Investigations conducted by the ED found that the company has diverted the loan amounts taken for manufacturing purposes to non-manufacturing related activities with an intention to defraud the banks and to get personal benefits for the promoter and directors and their associates. Evidence gathered so far has revealed that Rs 1,557.45 crore of the loan amount was siphoned off to various entities owned by the company.

According to the CBI sources, the company had diverted a large  amount of the loan taken from the banks into real estate business. Sources said the land purchased in Hyderabad was one of the properties the company promoters bought from the loan money meant for manufacturing units. The CBI has registered six FIRs in separate cases involving Indian Overseas Bank and Dena Bank and others involving a total amount of Rs 2,297 crore. The Economic Offences wing of the CBI, Mumbai, has separately registered two cases against the company for defrauding the Federal Bank and Axis Bank of a total amount of Rs 390 crore approximately.

The company is engaged in manufacturing and export of aluminium foil containers and aluminium foil rolls.

...
Tags: parekh aluminex ltd, enforcement directorate, cbi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi slams Congress over EVM doubts

G Kishan Reddy

No intel failure in Pulwama attack: G Kishan Reddy

Om Birla

Speaker draws praise for running LS for hours

Union home minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting to review the security arrangements for the Amaranth Yatra in Srinagar on Wednesday. J&K governor Satya Pal Malik, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials are also seen. (Photo: AP)

Amit Shah to forces: Keep pressure on militants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muslim women protest burkini ban at swimming pool in France

Burkini, which comes from the combination of words 'burka' and 'bikini' however still remains controversial in France. (Photo: Representational I AP)
 

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

'Aaja baith Ja': Deepika Padukone jokingly asks photographer to sit in her car; watch

Deepika Padukone asked paparazzi to sit in her car. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

The team of divers managed to remove 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing lines from the ocean floor. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

The video made from the compilation of satellite images released by ESA Sentinel shows rapidly depleting water levels in Puzhal lake - one of five key water bodies keeping the city afloat - between April and June - highlighting the severity of the situation. (Photo: AP | File)
 

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shares beautiful view from her bathtub; see

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WB: TMC delegates to visit Bhatpara on June 28 to examine post-violence situation

The area comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, a seat won by the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Orange jersey row: 'Modi govt trying to saffronise everything,' says Cong MLA

It is expected that the Indian cricket team would sport an orange colour jersey in their upcoming match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

( Photo: File)

Yamuna Water Taxi Project to be new means of urban transportation: Mansukh Mandaviya

'Yamuna Water Taxi Project will be a new means of urban transportation. It will not only give a boost to tourism but will also help reduce traffic congestion in the city,' Mandaviya said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham