Bhubaneswar: Viral video has nurses dancing in baby care unit

In the viral video, the nurses are seen gamboling while some female employees of the hospital seen playing with a sick newborn undergoing treatment at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital.

Bhubaneswar: Popular video sharing app TikTok seems to have swallowed up even those who need to be most careful. In such an instance, a TikTok video of a group of nurses frolicking inside the emergency Special Newborn Care Unit of an Odisha hospital is doing rounds on social media. While questions have been raised over the carelessness of the nurses, sources said that the hospital authorities have issued a showcause notice to the three nurses. featured in the video.

The video has sparked severe criticism from several quarters.

Asked about the incident, senior officer in-charge T.K. Dinda said an inquiry is being conducted and the report will be submitted soon.

to the superior authorities for necessary action.

“After coming to know about the incident, I have initiated a probe into the matter and accordingly I will submit the report to the ADMO for necessary action,” said Mr Dinda.