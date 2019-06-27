Cricket World Cup 2019

Bhubaneswar: Viral video has nurses dancing in baby care unit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jun 27, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2019, 2:23 am IST
The video has sparked severe criticism from several quarters.
In the viral video, the nurses are seen gamboling while some female employees of the hospital seen playing with a sick newborn undergoing treatment at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital.
 In the viral video, the nurses are seen gamboling while some female employees of the hospital seen playing with a sick newborn undergoing treatment at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital.

Bhubaneswar: Popular video sharing app TikTok seems to have swallowed up even those who need to be most careful. In such an instance, a TikTok video of a group of nurses frolicking inside the emergency Special Newborn Care Unit  of an Odisha hospital is doing rounds on social media. While questions have been raised over the carelessness of the nurses, sources said that the hospital authorities have issued a showcause notice to the three nurses. featured in the video.

In the viral video, the nurses are seen gamboling while some female employees of the hospital seen playing with a sick newborn undergoing treatment at Malkangiri district headquarters hospital.

 



Asked about the incident, senior officer in-charge T.K. Dinda said an inquiry is being conducted and the report will be submitted soon.

 to the superior authorities for necessary action.

“After coming to know about the incident, I have initiated a probe into the matter and accordingly I will submit the report to the ADMO for necessary action,” said Mr Dinda.

