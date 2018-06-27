search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ireland vs India 1st T20I: Hosts win toss, elect to field
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Why Rahul Gandhi is silent on I-T notice to Robert Vadra, asks BJP

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2018, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 6:58 pm IST
Income Tax department had issued a notice to Vadra, his firm Skylight Hospitality to pay arrears worth Rs 25 Cr for yr 2010-11.
'Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn't he call it out,' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked. (Photo: File/AP)
 'Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn't he call it out,' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the income tax notice to his brother-in-law and asked as to why he was silent on the issue.

"Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya and Robert Vadra, the epitome of corruption during the Congress-led UPA government, are now feeling the heat of the law. They are feeling insecure," the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters in the national capital.

 

Income Tax department had issued a notice to Vadra and his company Skylight Hospitality to pay arrears worth Rs 25 crore for the year 2010-11, he said, adding the law is now catching up with the corrupt in the country.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn't he call it out," Patra asked.

BJP spokesperson further said Mallya and Vadra both violated the law and flourished during the Congress-led UPA government.

Talking about Mallya, Patra said that he has travelled a long way from being "the king of good times to poster boy of bank default."

"Fugitive tycoon Mallya was happy during the UPA era and sad now. Now you can judge how we treat a defaulter and how the UPA treated them," he said.

Patra also claimed that Mallya wrote a letter to Chidambaram in 2013, seeking favours with regards to loan disbursals.

Tags: rahul gandhi, robert vadra, bjp, sambit patra, i-t department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in a stills from ‘Lust Stories.’
 

LEAKED: Google Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL 5K 3D renders confirm notched-display

Maybe Google could be implementing a 3D facial recognition system with the help of two camera sensors.
 

Pet rabbits less afraid of people because their brains have shrunk

Results showed that domestication has had a major effect, with the amygdala, the area that senses fear, smaller in domestic rabbits. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung unveils Galaxy J8 with 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display

The Galaxy J8 is priced at Rs 18,990 and features in Black, Blue and Gold colour variants.
 

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

Andrew has undergone a string of operations over the last four years to build his appendage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli set to break record as India take on Ireland in 1st T20I

The 29-year-old needs just 17 more runs to become the quickest batsman to reach 2000 runs in T20Is. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala actress, who was assaulted in car, quits Malayalam movie artists’ body

The resignation came days after a General Body meeting of AMMA reportedly decided to take back actor Dileep, an accused in the sexual assault case, into its fold. (Representational Image)

Special mangoes helped childless couple, claims activist; prove it, says civic body

Right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide has been asked to furnish names of the 'beneficiary' couples and their addresses. (Photo: File)

TN teacher's transfer revoked after photo of heartbroken students goes viral

G Bhagwan was surrounded by students as they protested his transfer last week. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)

Country has been under 'undeclared emergency' for last 4 years: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati alleged that the attitude of the BJP governments, at the Centre and in states, was against the poor, farmers, labourers, backwards and Dalits. (Photo: File | PTI)

Congress only sees pakora, shoe-makers, not employment: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh was speaking at an event organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham