Nation, Current Affairs

To protect daughters from harassment, father of 4 writes to PM Modi, Yogi Aditynath

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Jun 27, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 3:24 pm IST
In the letter, the father states that his four daughters have stopped going to madrassa because of the never-ending harassment.
The father, in his letter, has appealed for security for his four young daughters. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Meerut: A man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath seeking protection for his four young daughters. 

The father's letter came on the same day when India was declared the most dangerous country in the world to be a woman, according to a Thomson Reuters survey. 

 

In the letter, the father has stated that his four daughters are being harassed by young men in the neighbourhood. 

The harassment takes place on a daily basis and has reached such a level that the girls have stopped attending madrassa and are forced to stay indoors.  However, despite staying indoors the harassment does not end there.

Recently, the men barged into their home and threatened them of being attacked with acid.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the girls said, "We stopped going to madrasas due to it (harassment). They barged into our house, threatened us of acid attack. Even living at home has become difficult."

Apart from reaching out to the police, the man has appealed to PM Modi and CM Yogi Aditynath to provide security and to look into the matter at the earliest.

"We have received a complaint from a man who alleged that his four daughters are being harassed by few men in the neighbourhood. It is difficult for them to even get out of the house. Further investigation is underway," said police officer Rajesh Kumar. 

Tags: crime against women, harassment of women, letter to pm modi, yogi aditynath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut




