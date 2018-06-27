TN teacher's transfer revoked after photo of heartbroken students goes viral

G Bhagwan was surrounded by students as they protested his transfer last week. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)

Tiruvallur: A video of school students from Government High School in Velliagaram in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu went viral last week.

The reason being -- pictures of students from the school crying and pleading their English teacher to not leave had gone viral. The videos and pictures also caught the attention of celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and AR Rahman who retweeted media reports.

An English teacher named G Bhagawan was transferred by the government due to which the students of the school were left heartbroken.

Taking stock of the situation, the government authorities have now revoked the transfer order after the video surfaced which showed the popularity of Bhagwan among school students, reported NDTV.

Bhagwan has been responsible for introducing new and innovative teaching methods to students in the last four years that he has been there.

Overwhelmed by the love, Bhagawan says, "I treated them like a friend, mingled with them. They can approach me anytime even after school hours. This bonding became a success. But I have to obey government order when it comes to transfer," he told NDTV.