Threat to PM’s life at an all-time high, SPG to screen even ministers

Pune police recently said that a “letter” seized from one of the five people arrested for having alleged “links” with the CPM mentioned a plan to “assassinate” Mr Modi in “another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident. (file photo)

New Delhi: The threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at an “all-time high”, the Union home ministry has said while issuing an advisory that even ministers and officials cannot come too close to him unless frisked and cleared by the Special Protection Group (SPG) — a specialised Central force that protects the PM and former PMs along with their family members.

The SPG has put in place a new security protocol wherein even top government functionaries, including ministers and senior officials, would be granted access to the Prime Minister only after going through a stringent check.

As Mr Modi is the star campaigner for the BJP and is expected to travel extensively during the coming Assembly polls to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the home ministry has directed all state police chiefs to put in place a foolproof security ring during his events.

Sources said that there would be a three-layer security cordon around the PM in which the SPG’s ring round team will provide close proximity security while the paramilitary forces will form the second round of security layer and state police will provide the third and outer cordon.