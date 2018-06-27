search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sukhoi fighterjet, on test flight, crashes in Nashik; pilots eject safely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 27, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet was still undergoing tests and was not yet handed over to the Indian Air Force. 
Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed near Nashik in Maharashtra when it was on a test flight. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Mumbai: A Sukhoi jet crashed this morning near Nashik in Maharashtra when it was on a test flight. Both the pilots in the aircraft ejected safely after the crash.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet that crashed was an under-production aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Nashik.

 

The fighter jet was still undergoing tests and was not yet handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Further details are awaited.

Tags: maharashtra, nashik, sukhoi jet crash, sukhoi su-30mki fighter jet, hindustan aeronautics limited
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




