Nation, Current Affairs

Shujaat Bukhari's killers identified, 2 locals, another from Pakistan: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jun 27, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Report says Pakistani militant involved in the attack is Naveed Jatt, who had fled from police custody in February this year.
Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by 3 men, outside his office in Srinagar’s press enclave on June 14. (Photo: File/PTI)
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have reportedly identified the killers of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari.

According to a report in The Indian Express, two of the attackers hail from south Kashmir and another has been identified as a Pakistani national. The senior journalist was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Srinagar on June 14, ahead of Eid.

 

Quoting police sources, the report further said that the Pakistani militant involved in the attack is Naveed Jatt, who had fled from police custody from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in February this year. Naveed is associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

A Pakistan-based blogger, who had “started a smear campaign” against Bukhari, has also been identified. According to police sources, the blogger is a militant from Srinagar and is settled in Pakistan.

The Indian Express report further said the police may hold a press conference later on Wednesday to reveal details about the ongoing investigation into the case.

Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by 3 men, outside his office in Srinagar’s press enclave on June 14. Two of his personal security officers (PSOs) were also killed in the attack.

The killers were caught on a CCTV camera and the police had released their pictures soon after.

The police also arrested a youth for stealing a pistol from the attack site. However, further investigations revealed that he was a drug addict and had no role in the attack.

While police blamed Lashkar for the attack, LeT has denied its involvement. and alleged, “India media endorses its agencies and that is the reason it strives to hide their vicious activities.”

