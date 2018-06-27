search on deccanchronicle.com
AIADMK MLAs expulsion case: After split verdict, SC appoints third judge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 27, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Supreme Court has assigned Justice M Satyanarayan of Madras High Court to hear the case.
Supreme Court has declined to prescribe the time frame to decide the case of the 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused the plea of the 18 disqualified All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs to transfer the case from Madras High Court to the apex court.

The top court has assigned a new judge, Justice M Satyanarayan of Madras High Court, to hear the case. 

 

The court has also declined to prescribe the time frame to decide the case.

The apex court also pulled up disqualified MLAs for making "casual" and "irresponsible" statements regarding the delay in delivering judgement.

Appearing for the 18 MLAs, senior advocate Vikas Singh, said it is a serious matter which requires urgent hearing as the Madras High Court has given a split verdict on June 14 and the third judge is scheduled to hear the matter afresh.

He alleged that people knew through WhatsApp about the third judge who will be hearing the case after the split verdict.

The court said, "We don't go by WhatsApp messages and the matter will be heard on June 27".

The Madras High Court had on June 14 given a split verdict on petitions challenging the disqualification of 18 MLAs loyal to sidelined party leader T T V Dhinakaran, a ruling that maintained status quo in the corridors of power in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench of Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar delivered divergent verdicts on whether the 18 MLAs deserved to be disqualified under the anti-defection law by Speaker P Dhanapal on September 18, 2017 for approaching the Governor and seeking the removal of Chief Minister Palanisamy.

The court ruled that the senior-most judge after the chief justice would now hand-pick a judge who will hear the matter afresh.

Tags: supreme court, aiadmk, madras high court, justice m satyanarayan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




