Notice to Telangana government over 'Rythu Bandhu scheme' norms for small farmers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Telangana government based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to give the benefits of Rythu Bandhu scheme only to small farmers.

A division bench was dealing with a suo motu case taken up based on a letter by an advocate as a PIL seeking the court to direct the Telangana government to ensure the benefits under ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme to the weaker sections, to avoid possible damage and minimise the wastage of public money which will be a drain on the state exchequer.

P. Yadagiri Reddy, an advocate from Nalgonda, had written a letter to the CJ seeking the court’s intervention to ensure that Rythu Bandhu scheme be implemented only to small farmers/real farmers.