MEA writes to European capitals for help in tracing, restricting Nirav Modi

New Delhi: With no indication and clarity on the whereabouts of bank fraud fugitive and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sought assistance from three European countries – France, United Kingdom and Belgium – to trace and restrict his movements.

Last week, the MEA, wrote to a select group of European countries seeking their help to locate Nirav Modi and restrict his movement, news agency ANI reported sources as saying.

Nirav Modi, who continues to evade investigating agencies, is said to have visited or transited Belgium, France and UK in the past few months.

Sources clarified though this wasn't the first time MEA had taken up the issue with these European countries. In fact, as they revealed, immediately after Nirav Modi's passport was revoked in February, all Indian heads of Missions had issued a note verbale to the respective capitals they served in, informing them about the same.

Note verbale is a form of diplomatic correspondence.