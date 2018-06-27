search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MEA writes to European capitals for help in tracing, restricting Nirav Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 27, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 11:01 am IST
Ministry of External Affairs wrote letters to France, UK and Belgium seeking their help to find Nirav Modi.
Nirav Modi, who continues to evade investigating agencies, is said to have visited or transited Belgium, France and UK in the past few months. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Nirav Modi, who continues to evade investigating agencies, is said to have visited or transited Belgium, France and UK in the past few months. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: With no indication and clarity on the whereabouts of bank fraud fugitive and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sought assistance from three European countries – France, United Kingdom and Belgium – to trace and restrict his movements. 

Last week, the MEA, wrote to a select group of European countries seeking their help to locate Nirav Modi and restrict his movement, news agency ANI reported sources as saying. 

 

Nirav Modi, who continues to evade investigating agencies, is said to have visited or transited Belgium, France and UK in the past few months. 

Sources clarified though this wasn't the first time MEA had taken up the issue with these European countries. In fact, as they revealed, immediately after Nirav Modi's passport was revoked in February, all Indian heads of Missions had issued a note verbale to the respective capitals they served in, informing them about the same.

Note verbale is a form of diplomatic correspondence.

Tags: nirav modi, ministry of external affairs, france, belgium, united kingdom
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India's score of 16.1 very low: Yo-Yo test founder Jens Bangsbo

The fitness test is useful to obtain an idea of the physical capacity of the player. The participants are running 20 meters back and forth as a Yo-Yo. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan Markle unveils glossy new curls at Buckingham Palace event

Markle and Prince Harry were accompanying Queen at annual ceremony which champions inspirational young people from across Commonwealth. (Photo: AP)
 

Qualcomm introduces SD 632, 439 and 429 SoCs

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 are expected to launch in the second half of this year.
 

Pay 'gossip tax' for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1. Guess where?

If the authorities have their way, you could be paying up for scrolling through Facebook, Twitter, and more.
 

Mars dust storm turns global

NASA's Curiosity rover, which has been studying Martian soil at Gale Crater, is expected to remain largely unaffected by the dust. (Photo: ANI)
 

Smoke from outdoor fire pits, BBQs can cause heart disease, lung disorders and cancer

The International Agency for Research on Cancer says, wood smoke contains at least five cancer-causing chemicals. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can't take no for answer: Experts on stalking after Army Major wife murder

Shailza Dwivedi was found dead near a cantonment area in New Delhi with her throat slit, and her body crushed by a vehicle that had run over her several times. (Facebook Screengrab | Shailza, Mrs India EARTH MoSt Creative)

Day after 'Ram temple will be built' remark, UP CM meets top RSS leaders

UP CM Yogi Adityanath held talks with RSS executive head Bhaiyyaji Joshi for over two hours and they were later joined by Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: File/PTI)

Harassed by police on behest of party leader: Woman BJP MLA weeps in MP Assembly

BJP MLA Neelam Abhay Mishra, who represents Simaria seat in Rewa district, also said she would not contest the coming Assembly election. (Photo: Facebook/Neelam Abhay Mishra)

McDonald's, Starbucks fined in Mumbai's 'anti-plastic' squad clampdown

Starbucks India and Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald's franchise in Mumbai, were not immediately available for comment. (Photo: File/AFP)

My love story is like 'Veer-Zara', says man wrongly imprisoned for 14 yrs

Aamir and Alia's romance began over two decades ago when they went to the same tuition class in Delhi. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab | TEDx Talks)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham