Inter-faith couple passport row: Tanvi Seth gave wrong address in application form

Lucknow: The inter-faith couple that was at the centre of a major controversy now seems to be heading for trouble.

The UP police have found that Tanvi Seth, who was allegedly humiliated over her marital status by a passport official, had provided incorrect information regarding her address in the application form.

The police said on Tuesday that the woman had bene living in Noida since the past one year and not in Lucknow as she had claimed in her application form.

SSP Deepak Kumar told reporters that according to rules, the applicants should be residing at the address filled in the application form for at least one year but Tanvi Seth had not followed the rules.

"We have sent our report to the Passport office. She was not living in Lucknow for the past one year. She was living in Noida and doing some work there", the SSP said.

When asked if the police would take action against the couple, the SSP said, "We have to submit verification report on six-seven points. We have sent the report. Now, the Passport office will take the appropriate decision".

Tanvi Seth and her husband Mohd Anas had alleged that they were humiliated by a passport official Vikas Misra who objected to their inter-faith marriage.Hours after Tanvi Seth tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, secretary of the ministry, D M Mulay, assured "appropriate action".The following day, the couple was called to the Passport office and given their passport.