Hyderabad High Court slams Telangana government for sale of temple lands

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 3:32 am IST
The bench directed the state government and its authorities concerned to file the reports before it by July 3.
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday pulled up the authorities of the Endowments and the Revenue for their failure to protect 184 acres of valuable land at Nizampet of the city belonging to Sita Rama Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J. Uma Devi was dealing with a suo motu taken up based on a letter by N Arundathamma (70), a resident of Hydernagar, seeking to protect the temple land from the illegal activities of the Temple Committee.

 

She brought to the notice of the court that the Temple Committee headed by Kolan Srinivas Reddy along with Sarpanch and others have alienated 184 acres of Temple lands in survey  No. 308 332 and 333 situated at Nizampet  and thereafter they made the said lands as plots and sold to innocent persons and earned crores of rupees .

Reacting to the letter, the bench questioned the authorities how could they remain as mute spectators when the valuable temple land has been whisking away by unscrupulous elements and making the money by cheating the gullible people selling away the lands.

The bench directed the state government and its authorities concerned to file the reports before it by July 3 by explaining the steps being taken to protect the land. 

