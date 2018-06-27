search on deccanchronicle.com
We don't need to speak on 'motivated' UN report on J&K: Army Chief

Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 27, 2018
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said the human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board.
Army Chief Genral Bipin Rawat slams UN report on Jammu and Kashmir human rights. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today broke his silence on the recent report released by the United Nations' cataloguing the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it isn't worth speaking about as it is ‘motivated and 'misleading'.

Speaking to reporters, General Rawat said, "We don't need to be concerned about this report (the latest UNHRC report on Jammu and Kashmir) Some of these reports are motivated. The human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board."

 

India has already dismissed the UN report as "fallacious, tendentious and motivated".

Speaking about the Army's record of honouring human rights, he said the Army is clean on this front. "I don't think we need to speak about the human rights record of the Indian Army. It is well known to the people of Kashmir and the international community," he said.

The UN talked about alleged human rights violations in both Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in their June 14 report and sought an international inquiry into these so-called abuses.

In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the report is "overtly prejudiced" and seeks to build a "false narrative". It violated the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the MEA added. 

MEA also said that the report is a selective compilation of largely unverified information.

"The report violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression," the MEA said.

