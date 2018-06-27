search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ireland vs India 1st T20I: Hosts win toss, elect to field
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre proposes replacing UGC with Higher Education Commission

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2018, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
HRD Ministry has sought comments of educationists, general public, other stakeholders before 5 pm on July 7 on the draft.
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar termed it as a landmark decision. (Photo: File)
 HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar termed it as a landmark decision. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre is set to replace the apex higher education regulator body University Grants Commission (UGC) with Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) by repealing the UGC Act, 1951, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

"In a landmark decision, a draft Act for repeal of #UGC & setting up #HECI (Higher Education Commission of India) has been prepared," Javadekar tweeted.

 

He said the draft act is in accordance with the commitment of the government to reform the regulatory mechanism to provide "more autonomy" to higher education institutes to promote excellence and facilitate the holistic growth of the education system.

The proposed Higher Education Commission of India would focus solely on academic matters and monetary grants would be under the purview of the ministry, according to the draft.

Presently, the University Grants Commission (UGC), which came into existence in 1953, provides financial assistance to eligible colleges.

The new Act will be called the Higher Education Commission of India Act, 2018 (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act).

The HRD Ministry has asked educationists, the general public and other stakeholders to give comments and suggestions before 5 pm on July 7 on the draft, which has been released on its website.

The new Act is likely to be tabled in the Parliament during the monsoon session.

The government was earlier planning a single regulator for technical education, national council teachers training and UGC.

However, it has been decided to strengthen the higher education regulator as it was felt that the current commission remains preoccupied with disbursing funds to institutes and is unable to concentrate on other key areas such as mentoring institutes, focusing on research to be undertaken and other quality measures required in the sector.

Tags: ugc, higher education commission of india, prakash javadekar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in a stills from ‘Lust Stories.’
 

LEAKED: Google Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL 5K 3D renders confirm notched-display

Maybe Google could be implementing a 3D facial recognition system with the help of two camera sensors.
 

Pet rabbits less afraid of people because their brains have shrunk

Results showed that domestication has had a major effect, with the amygdala, the area that senses fear, smaller in domestic rabbits. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung unveils Galaxy J8 with 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display

The Galaxy J8 is priced at Rs 18,990 and features in Black, Blue and Gold colour variants.
 

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

Andrew has undergone a string of operations over the last four years to build his appendage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli set to break record as India take on Ireland in 1st T20I

The 29-year-old needs just 17 more runs to become the quickest batsman to reach 2000 runs in T20Is. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

50 pc of LS seats without fail: Amit Shah sets 2019 target for West Bengal

The party presently has two Lok Sabha seats -- Asansol and Darjeeling -- in the state. (Photo: File)

Why Rahul Gandhi is silent on I-T notice to Robert Vadra, asks BJP

'Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on the income tax notice to Vadra and why didn't he call it out,' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked. (Photo: File/AP)

Kerala actress, who was assaulted in car, quits Malayalam movie artists’ body

The resignation came days after a General Body meeting of AMMA reportedly decided to take back actor Dileep, an accused in the sexual assault case, into its fold. (Representational Image)

Special mangoes helped childless couple, claims activist; prove it, says civic body

Right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide has been asked to furnish names of the 'beneficiary' couples and their addresses. (Photo: File)

TN teacher's transfer revoked after photo of heartbroken students goes viral

G Bhagwan was surrounded by students as they protested his transfer last week. (Photo: Screengrab/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham