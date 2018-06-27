search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP woman MLA Neelam Mishra MLA alleges threat to life

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 27, 2018, 5:53 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 5:53 am IST
BJP MLA breaks down in MP Assembly fearing threat from minister.
Bhopal: Ruling BJP MLA Neelam Mishra on Tuesday created a flutter in the Madhya Pradesh assembly when she alleged threat to her life from a senior minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet.

Raising the issue in the house, the woman legislator representing Semariya assembly constituency in MP's Rewa district alleged that she had been subjected to all kinds of harassments by state industries minister Rajendra Shukla who hailed from her district.

 

"My husband has been falsely implicated in a case at the behest of the minister. The minister also ensured that no developmental works were undertaken in my constituency. I faced threat to my life from him," the MLA alleged.

Ms Mishra said she had drawn the attention of the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to her ordeals recently. 

The chief minister had assured her of necessary action. She threatened to resign from the house if her grievances were not addressed soon.

The MLA even trooped to the well of the house to stage demonstration to draw the chair's attention to her woes. She was seen supported by some women members of Opposition bench who joined her in the well of the house.

The minister however dismissed her allegations of harassing her family members and conspiring to kill her.

"How could I think of eliminating a woman when I could not even imagine killing a mosquito? She was making false charges against me", Mr Shukla said.

State home minister Bhupendra Singh said she would be given protections if she felt threat to her safety.

Interestingly, her husband Abhay Mishra, chairperson of zilla parishad in Rewa district, was earlier on Tuesday detained by police at Harda in MP while going to Indore in his car.

He was later released. However, cause of his detention by police was yet to be made public.

