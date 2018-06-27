22-year-old girl student gets assaulted, writes to PM Modi

Mysuru: A 22-year-old girl student has written to Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi complaining about the alleged assault and misbehaviour against her by a few men recently, while she was returning after a party with her friends.

Lakshmi (name changed), a resident of Vijaynagar here, had filed a complaint against the four men at Jayalakshmipuram police station police station and an FIR too was filed recently. She had even sent copies of her complaint to the Mysuru city police commissioner, DCP (law and order) and DCP (Crime).

In her complaint to the police, she had written that while she was returning from a pub near Panchavati circle in Gokulam here after a party with friends on Saturday evening, four men abused her using obscene words and misbehaved with her reportedly kicking her in the stomach, attempting to strangle her and even tearing her clothes and injuring her wrist with a dagger.

When she warned them that she would lodge a police complaint against them, they reportedly threatened to kill her if she went to the police.

These men had reportedly troubled her in Maddur two years ago and she had lodged a complaint against them.

She suspects it could be vengeance for this and has sought necessary action against the accused and police protection for herself.