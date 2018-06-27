search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

22-year-old girl student gets assaulted, writes to PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Jun 27, 2018, 5:24 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 5:24 am IST
These men had reportedly troubled her in Maddur two years ago and she had lodged a complaint against them. 
PM Modi
 PM Modi

Mysuru: A 22-year-old girl student has written to Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi complaining about the alleged assault and misbehaviour against her by a few men recently, while she was returning after a party with her friends. 

Lakshmi (name changed), a resident of Vijaynagar here, had filed a complaint against the four men at Jayalakshmipuram police station police station and an FIR too was filed recently. She had even sent copies of her complaint to the Mysuru city police commissioner, DCP (law and order) and DCP (Crime). 

 

In her complaint to the police, she had written that while she was returning from a pub near Panchavati circle in Gokulam here after a party with friends on Saturday evening, four men abused her using obscene words and misbehaved with her reportedly kicking her in the stomach, attempting to strangle her  and even tearing her clothes and injuring her wrist with a dagger. 

When she warned them that she would lodge a police complaint against them, they reportedly threatened to kill her if she went to the police. 

These men had reportedly troubled her in Maddur two years ago and she had lodged a complaint against them. 

She suspects it could be vengeance  for this and has sought necessary action against the accused and police protection for herself.  

Tags: pm modi, assault, mysuru
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vacuum cleaner in space: RemoveDEBRIS spacecraft starts its mission

Once the spacecraft collects the intended amount of space junk, it will unfurl its sails and drag itself down towards Earth. (Photo: Surrey Space Centre)
 

This smartphone can run four operating systems simultaneously

None of them seemed to run out of breath, indicating that the hardware is capable of undergoing immense stress. (Representative Photo)
 

Wet smartphone? Here’s what you should do

Do remember that it takes a considerable amount of time for the moisture inside the casing of the phone to dry, which is why you should be leaving it for at least 48 hours in an airy environment. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter user reveals the history of the girl in viral 'distracted guy' meme

The woman seems to be surprised or shocked easily (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka, Parineeti enjoy Goa rains, lunch with Nick but there's an Akshay connection

Priyanka Chopra with Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas and Akshay Kumar.
 

In first-of-its kind event, India crowns 'tribal queen'

Pallavi Durua was crowned as the winner of the Kalinga Tribal Queen Contest. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Inter-faith couple passport row: Woman not staying at mentioned address, say police

Tanvi Seth, who got married to Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, was asked to change her name and religion. (Photo: File/ANI)

Day after 'Ram temple will be built' remark, UP CM meets top RSS leaders

UP CM Yogi Adityanath held talks with RSS executive head Bhaiyyaji Joshi for over two hours and they were later joined by Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: File/PTI)

Harassed by police on behest of party leader: Woman BJP MLA weeps in MP Assembly

BJP MLA Neelam Abhay Mishra, who represents Simaria seat in Rewa district, also said she would not contest the coming Assembly election. (Photo: Facebook/Neelam Abhay Mishra)

McDonald's, Starbucks fined in Mumbai's 'anti-plastic' squad clampdown

Starbucks India and Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald's franchise in Mumbai, were not immediately available for comment. (Photo: File/AFP)

My love story is like 'Veer-Zara', says man wrongly imprisoned for 14 yrs

Aamir and Alia's romance began over two decades ago when they went to the same tuition class in Delhi. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab | TEDx Talks)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham