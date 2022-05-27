Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2022 Monsoon misses date ...
Monsoon misses date with Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 27, 2022, 2:34 am IST
Updated May 27, 2022, 2:34 am IST
General, westerly winds bring in the monsoon to Kerala; this time the monsoon had remained largely static over the Andamans
As the rain clouds had advanced over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 16, it was estimated that the monsoon would touch Kerala on May 27. (Representational Image/ AFP)
Vishakhapatanam: The southwest monsoon did not hit the mainland at Kerala early, according to Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The normal onset date is June 1.

However, as the rain clouds had advanced over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 16, it was estimated that the monsoon would touch Kerala on May 27. That will not happen.

 

“We cannot say for another two to three days the probable date on which the monsoon would set in over Kerala,’’ said IMD-Amaravati scientist Dr Karuna Sagar.

He said various parameters, including the wind and sea surface temperature were being studied. General, westerly winds bring in the monsoon to Kerala; this time the monsoon had remained largely static over the Andamans.

Its advance to the southwest Arabian Sea has been slow, but conditions were favorable for further advancement and could cover the Maldives and Lakshadweep and more parts of the Comorin area in the 48 hours.

 

...
Tags: southwest monsoon 2022
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


