Telangana private hospitals seek more amphotericin B vials for black fungus treatment

Hyderabad: Quantities of amphotericin-B vials for treating black fungus are insufficient in private hospitals and ENT doctors are urging that the state government must reflect the appropriate cases for the Centre to allot the medicine.

A senior ENT doctor, on condition of anonymity, said, "When there are 30 patients, vials that are supplied can be used for treating a maximum of 18 of them. How are we to treat them? The alternative drug posaconazole is not effective and not at all helping in the recovery process. Amphotericin B is the first line of treatment and only that will help in dealing with black fungus."

Private hospitals want the government to increase the stock of medicine and ensure that there is sufficient supply like it is in the ENT Hospital.

Presently there are 258 patients in government hospitals and they all are being administered amphotericin B. Approximately 20 surgeries are performed every day. Around 20 patients have been recently shifted from Gandhi Hospital.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and health secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi visited ENT Hospital Thursday evening. They advised doctors to work in two shifts and swiftly carry out surgeries so that there are early discharges.

A senior doctor at ENT Hospital explained, "We have sufficient stock of medicines to treat our patients. Most have invasion in the eyes. There are a minimum of 20 surgeries every day and it will be scaled up soon. The patients are in the 40-65 years age-group. Around 15 patients were discharged on Thursday."

A senior health official on condition of anonymity says, "Patients, by and large, are coming to the nodal centre. If there are more cases in private hospitals we are keen to verify before supplying medicines. There is a fear that there will be black marketing of the medicines for black fungus. For this reason, limited stocks are provided to private hospitals."

Private hospitals state that patients are also coming early with sinus problems. Clearing the nose region helps to save it from further spread but without the medicine the invasion will not stop. Amphothericin is an important aspect of the treatment process and without it the results will not be as expected, he said.