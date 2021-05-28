Telangana govt to give vaccination priority to super-spreaders for two days

There will be 70,000 persons in these categories in Khammam. (Photo: PTI)

Khammam: The decision of giving priority in vaccination to super-spreaders is being well-received by the denizens here.

The ‘super-spreaders’ include gas delivery boys, vendors of vegetables, meat, fish and fruits, cab and auto drivers, those working in petrol pumps, workers in farm markets and staff at wine shops, food and provision delivery boys, ration shop dealers and their assistants and media personnel.

The concerned officials were asked to prepare a list by collecting their identity cards and Aadhar cards.

Gopu Narasimha Rao, correspondent of Khammam Study Circle said, “These categories deal with 10 to 200 people a day. At least 100 persons would approach a vegetable vendor. Giving vaccines to such persons is a matter of first priority.”

The people of the above categories will be vaccinated on May 28 and 29 at the Khammam Nayabazar School. There will be 70,000 persons in these categories in Khammam. There are 35,000 auto drivers and allied workers, 10,000 taxi drivers, 1,300 ration shop dealers and assistants, 10,000 vendors of all goods, 5,000 boys working at gas and petrol pumps, 5,000 workers and 2,000 scribes in the district.

An auto driver used to transport at least 100 to 150 people a day to various destinations. There is every chance of Covid-19 patients travelling in autos even before they completed the 14 days gestation period. If the auto driver had immunity and was asymptomatic, the virus can spread to the others travelling by the auto.

Dr M.F. Gopinath said, “The second wave virus is spreading fast through aerosols. Places where more than ten persons assembled are a ground for the virus to spread. The vaccination to these categories is somewhat better in checking the virus. Governments should vaccinate all as soon as possible”.

Syamsunder, a pharmacist, said, “We can expect that at least 3.5 lakh people (5x70,000) including the family members of these super-spreaders and others contacting these vendors and delivery boys will be saved from the virus with the vaccination to these categories”.