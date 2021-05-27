Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2021 Special vaccination ...
Special vaccination drive for accredited journalists in Telangana on May 28-29

Published May 27, 2021, 10:46 am IST
The list of designated vaccination centres in the districts are available with respective District Public Relations officers
The govt has asked journalists fraternity to make use of the facility. (Photo: PTI)
 The govt has asked journalists fraternity to make use of the facility. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will undertake a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for all accredited journalists on May 28 and 29 across the state.

An official release quoting Arvind Kumar, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, said journalists are required to visit the designated vaccination centres along with Aadhaar card and accreditation card issued by the Department.

 

Arvind Kumar said that around twenty thousand journalists are accredited with the Department of Information and Public Relations in the State of which around 3,700 are state level journalists.

The list of designated vaccination centres in the districts are available with respective District Public Relations officers. "For the state level journalists, five vaccination centres namely Press Club Somajiguda, Press Club Basheerbagh, MCRHRD Institute Jubilee Hills, Unani Hospital Charminar and Area Hospital Vanasthalipuram have been designated for giving vaccination," he said.

 

He has requested the journalists fraternity to make use of the facility and get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
