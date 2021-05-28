Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2021 Reputed labs studyin ...
Reputed labs studying AP's Ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Ayush commissioner Col V. Ramulu, stated that they found no harmful ingredients in the herbs being used by Anandaiah
Nellore: The Ayush department has sent the preparation used for eye drops by self-proclaimed Ayurvedic practitioner Bonigi Anandaiah to reputed institutions involved in eye care for in-depth study at the instance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Though it is a herbal mixture, the CM is particular on the validation of the drops by allopathic method as well so as not to give any scope for complaints over the use of the concoction.

 

The Chief Minister issued the instructions during a recent meeting with the Ayush officials on Anandaiah’s preparation, official sources said.

Ayush commissioner Col V. Ramulu, stated that they found no harmful ingredients in the herbs being used by Anandaiah during their recent visit to Krishnapatnam last week. “When I specifically said that ingredients are harmless based on the Ayurveda system, I was quoted as saying that the preparation is safe. How can I talk about it without lab tests as we are not aware of the quality of ingredients and production conditions,” he asked.

 

Speaking to this newspaper on Thursday, Col Ramulu said they were waiting for lab reports pertaining to microbial tests, pesticide residues tests and heavy metals tests. He said they would get reports in a couple of days from the Ayush lab in Hyderabad.

On the safety factor of eye drops produced by Anandaiah, Col Ramulu said the use of ingredients such as Mulla Vankaya, Thoka Miriyalu and Honey was accepted in the Ayurveda system for such treatment, but the safety and efficacy of the compound needed to be studied in laboratories.

