Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2021
Nation, Current Affairs

Lakshadweep MP seeks recall of administrator Praful Patel

ANI
Published May 27, 2021, 11:47 am IST
Updated May 27, 2021, 11:47 am IST
'Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should listen to the outcry of the locals and send in a new Administrator'
The Central government should recall this administrator. This is the demand of the people, he said. (Twitter/@ANI)
Kochi: Lakshadweep MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mohammed Faizal on Wednesday alleged that the Administrator Praful Patel is implementing anti-people rules and regulations in the island and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should listen to the outcry of the locals and send in a new Administrator.

While speaking to ANI in Kochi, Faizal, said, "Praful Khoda Patel is implementing all the anti-people rules and regulations. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should listen to the outcry of the local people and send in a new Administrator. The Central government should recall this administrator. This is the demand of the people."

 

"We do not want to give the issue any communal colour. We are fighting for our people. Patel is trying to implement only anti-people laws and regulations," he added.

The MP further said that all the drafts are under the consideration of the Union Home Ministry now. "Our request to the Ministry is that all these draft notifications should be scrapped and this administrator should immediately be recalled and a permanent people-friendly administrator may be deputed to Lakshadweep. And for that, we will continue this protest and we hope that the Centre will cooperate with us."

 

Explaining about the laws implemented by Patel, he said "When the administrator on his first visit to Lakshadweep unilaterally decided to change and relax the SOP which was envisaged for containing COVID spread. When the entire world was shook in the first wave of the infection, Lakshadweep was the only one place which was green zone for one long year. It was a combined effort of then administrator, elected representatives and the people of Lakshadweep. On his first visit, he unilaterally deciding to relax the SOP."

"We requested him to restore the quarantine system. He didn't listened to that. I have protested in front of the people. But the voice of the people went unheard," he added.

 

Faizal said that Panchayat rules and regulations are being changed according to his whims and fancies. "I am a member to the district panchayat, after this draft formulation, my membership is seized. Where is the democracy here?" he questioned.

Tags: administrator of lakshadweep praful patel, protest against policies of praful patel, lakshadweep people against administrator praful patel, lakshadweep mp and nationalist congress party (ncp) leader mohammed faizal
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


