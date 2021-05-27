Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2021 Karnataka to have ne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka to have new discharge policy for COVID patients

ANI
Published May 27, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Updated May 27, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Every COVID-recovered person will be contacted to check for any symptoms of fungus infection
A medic collects samples from e-commerce and food delivery personnel for Covid-19 testing in Bengaluru, May 24, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)
 A medic collects samples from e-commerce and food delivery personnel for Covid-19 testing in Bengaluru, May 24, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state will have a new COVID-19 discharge policy and post-COVID precautions in view of the rising cases of Black Fungus infection.

Speaking to media after holding a meeting with experts on containment of Black Fungus infection, Dr Sudhakar said, "It has been decided to formulate a new discharge policy and post-COVID precautions for patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection."

 

"There is more clarity now after meeting with the experts. It has been found that administering steroids in the first week of treatment of COVID-19 is one of the main causes of Black Fungus infection. We need to avoid this and steroids should be administered only from the second week," the Minister added.

He informed that there are about 95 cases of Black Fungus which are being treated at Bangalore Medical College. 75 cases out of them have either uncontrolled diabetes or have been administered steroids during COVID treatment.

"While discharging, COVID patients will be tested for the fungus infection and will also be subjected to MRI scan if necessary. All district hospitals have been instructed to have a dedicated post-COVID ward," he added.

 

After one week of discharge, COVID-recovered persons should get themselves tested here or they can also get a tele-consultation. Every COVID-recovered person will be contacted to check for any symptoms of fungus infection. If symptoms are found, they will be called to hospitals for further diagnosis, said Dr Sudhakar.

Post-recovery, patients will be contacted for about 7-15 days based on their condition. It has been found in a preliminary report that the infection is being reported in small hospitals, taluk hospitals, and those under home isolation in some cases.

 

"We will get more clarity in the final report. The committee headed by Dr Ambika will soon submit the final report," the Minister further said.

...
Tags: karnataka covid-19 cases, new discharge policy for covid patients, covid-recovered persons, karnataka health minister dr k sudhakar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The Congress has been demanding the immediate recall of the Lakshadweep administrator. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM, demands withdrawal of new regulations in Lakshadweep

Nearly 15 lakh students are going to appear for SSC public exams but the swift spread and surge in Coronavirus turned a big worry for the students, teachers and parents. (Representational Photo: DC)

Andhra Pradesh postpones SSC exams due to big surge in COVID-19 cases

After the USA, India is the 2nd country to achieve the 20 crore Vaccination doses landmark, the ministry said. (PTI)

1.84 crore COVID vaccine doses still available with states, Union Territories

As of 8 am today morning, rivers Manimala and Achankovil in Kerala continued flowing in 'Severe situation', all are above their danger levels. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Central Water Commission predicts flooding in parts of Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID cases, positivity rate take a dip in Delhi, but black fungus a big worry

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station, on May 25, 2021.

Cyclone Yaas affects eight lakh people in Jharkhand

East Midnapore: Indian Army personnel carry out rescue and relief works during landfall process of Cyclone Yaas in East Midnapore district. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths, recovery rate is 90 per cent

A health worker screening travelers to test for COVID-19 at train station in Mumbai, May 24,2020.

Bharat Biotech says EUL for COVAXIN submitted to WHO, approval expected by July-Sept

The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine got its approvals on February 15. (Photo: PTI)

Special vaccination drive for accredited journalists in Telangana on May 28-29

The govt has asked journalists fraternity to make use of the facility. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham