Andhra Pradesh chief minister for clampdown on erring private hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to take strict action against private hospitals if they are found to be violating government guidelines on Aarogyasri and other facilities. If action is not taken within 24 hours, the vigilance wing would bring it to his notice and action would be initiated against the officials concerned for dereliction of duty. He said penalties should be slapped on the erring hospitals for offences for first time and if they recur, criminal actions should be initiated. He resented the exploitation of patients by the private hospitals even in a pandemic situation.

Speaking at the Spandana review meeting with District Collectors, SPs and higher officials on Wednesday, the CM was happy that following stern measures nearly 28,737 Covid-19 patients, amounting to over 70 per cent, were getting treatment under Aarogyasri at the private hospitals. He directed the officials to continue to ensure 50% beds at the private hospitals to Aarogyasri patients without fail. The officials should also ensure effective functioning of CCTVs and Aarogya Mitras.

The Chief Minister was all praise for the entire machinery involved in Covid management as the number of active cases was coming down. Despite lack of tier-1 cities that offer advanced treatments, have super-speciality hospitals and have better medical infrastructure facilities, due to the extensive hard work put in by doctors, nurses, Asha workers, volunteers, sanitation staff and all the frontline workers, the state was able to fight with the pandemic ably. He asked the officials to focus on those areas, especially Chittoor, East and West Godavari districts, where the Covid incidence is high.

The CM said that as on date, 23,69,164 people were vaccinated with two doses, while 33,11,697 people received the first dose. As the vaccine production in the country is very low, the entire country would need 172 crore doses and the state 7 crore doses. He said the distribution of vaccines was centrally controlled. The state was primarily focussing on vaccinating all those above 45 years, as the risk factor is high among them, he added.