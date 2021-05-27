Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2021 Andhra Pradesh chief ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh chief minister for clampdown on erring private hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 27, 2021, 1:47 am IST
Updated May 27, 2021, 8:42 am IST
The chief minister resented the exploitation of patients by the private hospitals even in a pandemic situation
He said penalties should be slapped on the erring hospitals for offences for first time and if they recur, criminal actions should be initiated. (Twitter)
 He said penalties should be slapped on the erring hospitals for offences for first time and if they recur, criminal actions should be initiated. (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to take strict action against private hospitals if they are found to be violating government guidelines on Aarogyasri and other facilities. If action is not taken within 24 hours, the vigilance wing would bring it to his notice and action would be initiated against the officials concerned for dereliction of duty. He said penalties should be slapped on the erring hospitals for offences for first time and if they recur, criminal actions should be initiated. He resented the exploitation of patients by the private hospitals even in a pandemic situation.

Speaking at the Spandana review meeting with District Collectors, SPs and higher officials on Wednesday, the CM was happy that following stern measures nearly 28,737 Covid-19 patients, amounting to over 70 per cent, were getting treatment under Aarogyasri at the private hospitals. He directed the officials to continue to ensure 50% beds at the private hospitals to Aarogyasri patients without fail. The officials should also ensure effective functioning of CCTVs and Aarogya Mitras.

 

The Chief Minister was all praise for the entire machinery involved in Covid management as the number of active cases was coming down. Despite lack of tier-1 cities that offer advanced treatments, have super-speciality hospitals and have better medical infrastructure facilities, due to the extensive hard work put in by doctors, nurses, Asha workers, volunteers, sanitation staff and all the frontline workers, the state was able to fight with the pandemic ably. He asked the officials to focus on those areas, especially Chittoor, East and West Godavari districts, where the Covid incidence is high.

 

The CM said that as on date,  23,69,164 people were vaccinated with two doses, while 33,11,697 people received the first dose. As the vaccine production in the country is very low, the entire country would need 172 crore doses and the state 7 crore doses. He said the distribution of vaccines was centrally controlled. The state was primarily focussing on vaccinating all those above 45 years, as the risk factor is high among them, he added.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, private hospitals violating government guidelines, aarogyasri, exploitation of patients by private hospitals, aarogya mitra, no tier-1 cities in andhra pradesh, vaccination withdouble doses, vaccination with single dose andhra pradesh, india needs 172 crore doses, andhra pradesh needs 7 crore doses
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Congress has been demanding the immediate recall of the Lakshadweep administrator. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM, demands withdrawal of new regulations in Lakshadweep

Nearly 15 lakh students are going to appear for SSC public exams but the swift spread and surge in Coronavirus turned a big worry for the students, teachers and parents. (Representational Photo: DC)

Andhra Pradesh postpones SSC exams due to big surge in COVID-19 cases

After the USA, India is the 2nd country to achieve the 20 crore Vaccination doses landmark, the ministry said. (PTI)

1.84 crore COVID vaccine doses still available with states, Union Territories

As of 8 am today morning, rivers Manimala and Achankovil in Kerala continued flowing in 'Severe situation', all are above their danger levels. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Central Water Commission predicts flooding in parts of Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Yaas ravages coastal Bengal, Odisha: Four people dead

Indian army personnel wades through the flooded village roads carrying people to safety as Cyclone Yaas barrels towards eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal, in Ramnagar some 180 Kms from Kolkata on May 26, 2021. (Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

Bharat Biotech says EUL for COVAXIN submitted to WHO, approval expected by July-Sept

The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine got its approvals on February 15. (Photo: PTI)

New social media guidelines faulty: Experts

The government, while issuing the guidelines, raised several issues regarding misuse of social media. (Photo: PTI)

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

People queue up for coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India reports 2.08 lakh Covid cases as it conducts highest single-day tests

Beneficiaries wait for the COVID-19 vaccine dose outside a vaccination centre at Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Thane. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham