IMD forecasts severe heat wave in Andhra Pradesh for four days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 27, 2021, 12:02 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2021, 12:02 pm IST
Severe heat wave conditions will prevail on May 27 in as many as 68 mandals
There will be moderate heat wave conditions in 36 mandals of West Godavari district and 15 of Krishna district. (Photo: PTI)
Vijayawada: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that severe heat wave conditions are likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh during the next four days.

As per the IMD forecast, severe heat wave conditions will prevail on May 27 in as many as 68 mandals, including 12 in East Godavari district and two in Vizianagaram district. There will be moderate heat wave conditions in 36 mandals of West Godavari district and 15 of Krishna district.

 

In a statement, AP State Disaster Management Authority commissioner K. Kanna Babu said day temperatures will range between 45–46 degrees Celsius in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts. Parts of Guntur, Nellore, Chittoor, Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts will record temperatures between 42–44 degrees Celsius.

On May 28, parts of 63 mandals including 28 in East Godavari, 18 in West Godavari and 14 in Vizianagaram will witness wave conditions. Districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari and West Godavari will witness day temperatures ranging between 45–46 degrees Celsius while Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore will record between 42–44 degrees Celsius. Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts will record temperatures between 39–41 degrees Celsius.

 

On May 29, parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts will record temperatures between 45–46 degrees Celsius while Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Nellore will record 42–44 degrees Celsius. Parts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts will record 39–41 degrees Celsius.

On May 30, parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts will record temperatures of 44–45 degrees Celsius, while Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Nellore will register 42–43 degrees Celsius. Parts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts will record temperature of 39–41 degrees Celsius.

 

