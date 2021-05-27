Andhra Pradesh postpones SSC exams due to big surge in COVID-19 cases

Nearly 15 lakh students are going to appear for SSC public exams but the swift spread and surge in Coronavirus turned a big worry for the students, teachers and parents. (Representational Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: The AP government has postponed the Class 10 exams in view of the COVID-19 crisis and would take a fresh decision on the SSC exams after reviewing Covid-19 situation in July. The main opposition Telugu Desam and other political parties were demanding cancellation of the SSC exams to save the students from the clutches of COVID-19.

The adjacent Telangana State has cancelled the SSC exams, passed all eligible students on the basis of internal assessments and exams and further awarded grade points accordingly to the students. The opposition parties sought AP to follow the same and to pass the students in the Class 10 exams. Nearly 15 lakh students are going to appear for SSC public exams but the swift spread and surge in Coronavirus turned a big worry for the students, teachers and parents.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation several times and announced summer holidays to the schools planning to conduct SSC exams from the first week of June expecting improvement of Covid-19 situation. But things turned upside down due to the continuation of the surge in the virus cases. The rising cases of black fungus cases during the post Covid period also forced the government to postpone the SSC exams.