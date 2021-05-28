AIG to administer drug cocktail on COVID patients, above 65 years

Judicious use of this drug is very important and it cannot be irrationally used, stated Dr Reddy. (By arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Monoclonal antibodies-based treatment for Covid-19 can be given to patients who are above 65 years of age, co-morbid conditions and immune compromised only, stated Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals. This drug cocktail gained traction after it was administered to former US president Donald Trump. But is it really a wonder drug?

The real-world evidence for this drug cocktail is yet to be established. The New England Journal of Medicine has stated that it helps reduce hospitalisation or death by 70 per cent.

But Dr Reddy states that the timing and patient selection is very important.

"Patients aged over 65, obese, uncontrolled diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and those on immunosuppressants like cancer patients are ideal for this treatment," he said.

The drug must be administered within three to seven days of testing Covid-19 positive. Those aged above 55 years and have heart-related issues can also be given the drug, though it cannot be given to pregnant women.

Judicious use of this drug is very important and it cannot be irrationally used, stated Dr Reddy. This drug has to be given in hospital settings only as there will be a requirement for emergency medical attention due to adverse reactions. The drug costs Rs 70,000.