AIG takes up study of efficacy of monoclonal antibodies on double mutant B.1.617

So far the drug cocktail has proved to be effective against other variants in the world, according to reports in medical journals. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) here has taken up the study of the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies on the double mutant B.1.617. So far the drug cocktail has proved to be effective against other variants in the world, according to reports in medical journals. But there is no data on how it will work against the double variant.

AIG is planning to use the drug cocktail on 100 patients if they agree to its use and fall in the age and time bracket of Covid-19 illness.