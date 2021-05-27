Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2021 1.84 crore COVID vac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

1.84 crore COVID vaccine doses still available with states, Union Territories

ANI
Published May 27, 2021, 1:16 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2021, 1:16 pm IST
Nearly 20.27 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive
After the USA, India is the 2nd country to achieve the 20 crore Vaccination doses landmark, the ministry said. (PTI)
 After the USA, India is the 2nd country to achieve the 20 crore Vaccination doses landmark, the ministry said. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said more than 1.84 crore vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and they will receive over 11 lakh more within the next three days.

"More than 1.84 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,84,90,522) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 11lakh (11,42,630) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

 

The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,16,11,940) to states and union territories. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 20,17,59,768 doses, the ministry said, citing data available at 8 am Wednesday.

Meanwhile, nearly 20.27 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

"As many as 20,26,95,874 vaccine doses administered across India since January 16. After the USA, India is the 2nd country to achieve the 20 crore Vaccination doses landmark," the ministry said.

 

...
Tags: covid vaccination, covid vaccine, 20.27 crore vaccine doses administered, 20 crore vaccination doses, 1.84 crore vaccine doses available with states and union territories
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Congress has been demanding the immediate recall of the Lakshadweep administrator. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM, demands withdrawal of new regulations in Lakshadweep

Nearly 15 lakh students are going to appear for SSC public exams but the swift spread and surge in Coronavirus turned a big worry for the students, teachers and parents. (Representational Photo: DC)

Andhra Pradesh postpones SSC exams due to big surge in COVID-19 cases

As of 8 am today morning, rivers Manimala and Achankovil in Kerala continued flowing in 'Severe situation', all are above their danger levels. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Central Water Commission predicts flooding in parts of Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu

Pfizer and the Indian government) also discussed about the indemnity protection against liabilities and asked for relaxations in some clauses before the company brings its COVID-19 vaccines to India. (AFP)

Pfizer tells Centre its vaccine suitable for 12 years and above



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID cases, positivity rate take a dip in Delhi, but black fungus a big worry

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station, on May 25, 2021.

Cyclone Yaas affects eight lakh people in Jharkhand

East Midnapore: Indian Army personnel carry out rescue and relief works during landfall process of Cyclone Yaas in East Midnapore district. (Photo: PTI)

IMD forecasts severe heat wave in Andhra Pradesh for four days

There will be moderate heat wave conditions in 36 mandals of West Godavari district and 15 of Krishna district. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths, recovery rate is 90 per cent

A health worker screening travelers to test for COVID-19 at train station in Mumbai, May 24,2020.

Bharat Biotech says EUL for COVAXIN submitted to WHO, approval expected by July-Sept

The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine got its approvals on February 15. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham