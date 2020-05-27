64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

151,973

1,157

Recovered

64,294

17

Deaths

4,346

2

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Gujarat148297139915 Delhi144656954288 Rajasthan76454293172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh2983201757 Bihar296880014 Karnataka228374844 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15177337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2020 Lapses in handling h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lapses in handling human crisis: Supreme Court to Centre on miseries of migrants

DECCAN CHRONICLE | PARMOD KUMAR
Published May 27, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Updated May 27, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
The court also issued notice to all the states and UTs, directing them to submit their response by Thursday.
The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)
 The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

New Delhi: Nearly two weeks after saying that it cannot stop guest labourers walking back to their villages or sleeping on railway tracks, the Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the “miseries of migrants” and said that “there have been inadequacies and certain lapses” in managing this human crisis.

Noting that “effective, concentrated efforts are required to redeem the situation,” the court issued notice to the Centre, states and Union Territories to place before it “all measures and steps taken and to be taken to redeem the miseries of migrant labourers” within 48 hours, by Thursday.

 

Referring to media reports that are “continuously showing the unfortunate and miserable conditions of migrant labourers walking on-foot and cycles” for long distances, and complaints by guest workers that they are “not being provided food and water by the administration” at places where they were stranded or on the highways, a three-judge bench said that although steps have been taken by the Centre and state governments, the “crisis of migrant labourers is continuing till today” and they need “succour and help” by the concerned governments.

“We are of the view that effective concentrated efforts are required to redeem the situation,” the bench, comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M.R. Shah, said in its order.

Asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the court in the hearing of the matter, the court also asked him to place before it “all measures and steps taken by the Government of India and to be taken in this regard.” The court also issued notice to all the states and UTs, directing them to submit their response by Thursday.

The top court taking cognisance of the plight of guest workers across the country walking or cycling back to their native villages contrasts sharply with its May 15 order when it dismissed a petition asking that the Centre be ordered to provide food and water to migrants on the move.

The petitioners had then referred to the incident in Maharastra where 16 migrants sleeping on railway tracks were run over by a cargo train, to which the court had said, “How can anybody stop this when they sleep on railway tracks? There are people walking and not stopping. How can we stop it?”

...
Tags: supreme court of india, migrant crisis, coronavirus lockdown, migrants dead, shramik express


