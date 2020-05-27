64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

153,237

2,421

Recovered

64,733

456

Deaths

4,365

21

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat148297139915 Rajasthan76804341172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh3117206558 Bihar300680014 Karnataka240576245 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15937337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2020 Chhattisgarh: Naxals ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: Naxals release Minpa encounter video, show weapons looted from jawans

DECCAN CHRONICLE | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published May 27, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2020, 3:52 pm IST
The March 21 attack was one of the deadliest by Maoists on security personnel in recent times.
A screengrab of the video.
 A screengrab of the video.

Bhopal: Naxals on Tuesday released a chilling video of the March 21 encounter with security personnel in Minpa jungle in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Sukma in which 17 jawans were killed.

The 12.15 minute-video showed the armed ultras opening fire on the jawans taking trees in the forest as covers, turning a patch of jungle into ‘war zone’.

 

Some of them were also seen perching themselves treetops to target the security personnel.

The Maoists, including women, were seen encircling a particular area while mounting attack on the security personnel who were not visible in the video clip.

Bodies of two jawans were seen strewn around in the video clip as the rebels marched forward.

The ultras were seen converging in one area to take cooked food, after the encounter. The ultras also displayed bodies of three Naxals killed in the encounter.

The encounter appeared to have taken place on the outskirt of a village as the Maoists were seen coming out of thatched houses to attack the security personnel.

The Maoists also showcased 14 assault rifles and large quantities of ammunitions looted by them from the slain jawans, in the video.

The Dandakaranya zonal committee of Maoists has claimed to have made the video during the encounter.

When contacted, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj said, “Police was probing into the video. We have identified Maoists who had taken part in the encounter in the video. Maoists usually release such videos to keep morale of their shrinking cadres high”.

Seventeen personnel of district reserve group  (DRG) were killed in the ambush by Naxals on security forces in Minpa forest in Sukma district on March 21. This was one of the deadliest attacks by Maoists on security personnel in recent time in Bastar.

...
Tags: bastar district, anti-maoist operation, naxalism, chhattisgarh, chhattisgarh naxal encounter
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Bastar


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (AFP)

As coronavirus cases cross 1.5 lakh, officials take solace in low fatality rate

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Infighting within TMC over lapses in Cyclone Amphan relief work

An airport staffer checks a passenger's e-ticket on a mobile phone from inside a booth at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as domestic flights resumed in Ahmedabad. Domestic flights resumed in India on May 25 even as coronavirus cases surge while confusion about quarantine rules prompted jitters among passengers and the cancellation of dozens of planes. (AFP)

Find out why this passenger shelled out a premium for seat 1F

File image of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Congress cannot pass the buck in Maharashtra: Fadnavis after RaGa remarks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chaos at airports continue as flights resume

Representational image. (PTI)

Ashok Chavan admitted to Mumbai’s pvt hospital for covid treatment

Maharashtra PWD minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan. (PTI Photo)

Lapses in handling human crisis: Supreme Court to Centre on miseries of migrants

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Indians soar in skies again! 5-year-old travels alone, meets mother after 3 months

The aviation map of India as seen on the live flight tracker Flight Radar24 at 8 am on Tuesday.

North East states lose corona-free tag as Covid-19 comes to haunt region

Social distancing in the North East.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham