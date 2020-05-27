64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

153,237

2,421

Recovered

64,733

456

Deaths

4,365

21

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat148297139915 Rajasthan76804341172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh3117206558 Bihar300680014 Karnataka240576245 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15937337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2020 Bengaluru ASI catche ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru ASI catches two thieves, and the coronavirus from them

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published May 27, 2020, 5:56 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2020, 6:14 pm IST
That case of the cop who caught the contagion was just one of the 122 cases reported in Karnataka today
The 57-year-old assistant subb-inspector of the Hebbagodi police arrested two men for stealing iron rods and other materials from a construction site on May 16. AFP Photo
 The 57-year-old assistant subb-inspector of the Hebbagodi police arrested two men for stealing iron rods and other materials from a construction site on May 16. AFP Photo

Bengaluru: A policeman of Bengaluru cracked a case of theft and the two culprits. But in doing so, he acquired the coronavirus from them.

The 57-year-old assistant subb-inspector of the Hebbagodi police arrested two men for stealing iron rods and other materials from a construction site on May 16.

 

After they were arrested, they were remanded to judicial custody. As per the norms, before being lodged in jail, the duo were tested for the coronavirus.

Their test results came as a shocker as the duo, who were residents of Bengaluru's first containment zone Padarayanapura, tested positive. Nearly 20 cops attached to the station including the ASI were quarantined and the whole station was sanitized.

Now, the ASI's results have come positive, leaving many cops like him in the city in a state of dilemma whether to carry out their duty or to abstain from it for the time being. He is admitted to designated hospital for treatment.

That case of the cop who caught the contagion was just one of the 122 cases reported in Karnataka today. These are fairly distributed right round the state: 28 are from Kalburgi, 16 from Yadiri, 15 from Hassan, 13 from Bidar, 11 from Dakshina Kannada, 9 from Udupi, 6 each from Uttara Kannada and Bengaluru, 5 from Raichur, 4 from Belagavi, 3 from Chikkamangaluru, 2 each from Vijayapura and Bengaluru Rural, one each from Mandya and Tumakaru.

The total cases in the state now number 2405.

Maharashtra continues to add cases to the state, with 109 out of the 122 fresh cases getting reported on Wednesday. Mandya which was leading the chart these days with Maharashtra returnees has slowed down with one fresh case, while Kalburgi is feeling the heat with all the 28 cases from the district being interstate travellers from Maharashtra.

Two cases from Bengaluru are international travellers who returned from Nepal and UAE.

A 69 year old female resident of Yadagiri district who returned from Maharashtra who was brought dead to the designated hospital on May 20 has tested positive for Corona. With her death, the total death tally is 45.

...
Tags: karnataka covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


