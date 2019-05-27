Surat blaze victim’s dad rejects govt Rs 4 lakh aid

Mr Dipak Panchani, father of Happy Panchani who died in the fire, has rejected the Rs 4 lakh aid announced by the state government to the families of victims.

Ahmedabad: Public anger is growing against the city administration and fire brigade officials after the Friday’s tragedy that claimed the lives of 22 persons in Surat.

Instead, he offered another Rs 4 lakh to the fire brigade to purchase equipment. “What will I do with this amount? I do not want it. I am ready to give four lakh so that the fire brigade can buy modern equipment and save lives in the future,” Mr Panchani said.

The fire brigade reached the spot in time but had to wait for the hydraulic platform to rescue students.

The municipal commissioner has suspended two fire officers for negligence. Coaching class owner Bhargav Butani and builders Harsukha Vekaria and Jignesh Pagdar have also been arrested.

On Sunday, Congress leader Hardik Patel had to face the anger of the public when he visited victims’ families.

Looking at the public outrage, the Gujarat BJP cancelled its plan to give a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah at the airport on Sunday evening.

Gujarat Chief Secretary Mr J.N. Singh stated that 713 teams of officials were checking buildings across the state for adherence to fire safety