Seer concedes democracy mightier than divine power

Published May 27, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Bhopal: Self-styled god man Computer Baba alias Namdeo Tyagi, who had conducted ‘havan’ to ensure victory of Congress candidate Digvijay Singh from Bhopal in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, on Sunday conceded that, “Democracy is more powerful than divine power”.

“No divine power will work before people’s verdict”, he added

Mr Singh was troun-ced by BJP’s Pragya Sin-gh Thakur by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes in Bhopal.

The controversial religious leader had stirred hornet’s nest when he performed a ‘mass havan’ in an open ground in Bhopal around two weeks before the city went to LS polls on May 12, to ensure Mr Singh’s victory in the elections.

Mr Singh and his wife Amrita had also participated in the religious event.

The religious leader, who was accorded status of minister of state (MOS) along with four others from his fraternity during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan had turned rebel when he was denied ticket by BJP in the last year’s assembly elections and campaigned for Congress then.

He has been made the head of a newly constituted trust to oversee preservation of Narmada river after Kamal Nath government came to power in MP six months ago.

