Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

New Delhi: Leader of the National Democratic Alliance parliamentary party, Narendra Modi will be sworn in as country’s Prime Minister for the second term on May 30.

A communqiue by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday said the oath taking ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. “The President (Ram Nath Kovind) will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union council of ministers on 30.05.2019 at 7 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the communiuqe issued by President’s press secretary Ashok Malik said.

The President, exercising powers under the Constitution, appointed Mr Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India and sought his advise about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union council of ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mr Modi was elected unanimously as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance on Saturday. Later, he called on the President in his capacity as leader of the BJP parliamentary party, which has majority support in the House of the People following the general election to the 17th Lok Sabha.

On Saturday, a delegation of the NDA led by BJP president Amit Shah, along with Prakash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thakeray, Nitin Gadkari, K. Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio, called on the President at the Rashtra-pati Bhavan.

The NDA leaders handed over a letter to the President stating Mr Modi has been elected the leader of the BJP parliamentary party. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over.