Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2019 Mercury crosses 47 d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mercury crosses 47 degree Celsius mark in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published May 27, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 1:40 am IST
The IMD said the high temperatures would continue for the next few days and there will not be much respite. The department also issued a caution for severe thunderstorms but these are likely to bring very light to moderate rain only. The other parts of the state like Adilabad and Khamm-am recorded 44ºC. Hyderabad continued to sizzle at 43.4ºC, up by 1.2ºC from Saturday. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: Khammam sweltered on Sunday with the mercury touching 46.2ºC and Ramagundam touched 46ºC, according to the Indian Meterological Department. Records of the Telangana State Development Planning Society showed that all districts had recorded temperatures in excess of 47ºC.

This is the second time in May that the temperature has crossed 45ºC. Weather experts state that this is due to the extreme heat conditions in central India and Rayalaseema.

 

The IMD said the high temperatures would continue for the next few days and there will not be much respite. The department also issued a caution for severe thunderstorms but these are likely to bring very light to moderate rain only. The other parts of the state like Adilabad and Khamm-am recorded 44ºC. Hyderabad continued to sizzle at 43.4ºC, up by 1.2ºC from Saturday.

The city experienced hot winds from 9 am till late evening. The night temperature also continued to be high, bringing little relief to the people. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 30ºC. This indicates that the earth had warmed and was not cooling down at night.
The government has asked people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight and stay indoors as the temperatures are high. There is to be no respite from heat in the next week or so as the monsoon is likely to be delayed.

Tags: indian meterological department, extreme heat, thunderstorms
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


