Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2019 Kamal Nath denies pu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Nath denies pushing son Nakul’s case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published May 27, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Mr Nath also ruled out possibility of stepping down in the wake of severe drubbing suffered by the Congress.
Kamal Nath
 Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said he never asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for party ticket for his son in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to reports that Mr Gandhi was upset with some senior Congress leaders for pushing for tickets for their sons, Mr Nath said, “I never asked (for ticket for his son)”.

 

He refused to say anything further. Mr Nath’s son Nakul won from Chhindwara.

Mr Nath also ruled out possibility of stepping down in the wake of severe drubbing suffered by the Congress. “Why should I quit? What is the provocation,” he said.

...
Tags: aicc chief rahul gandhi, kamal nath


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

One day Umesh found out about the affair and had warned both Roopa and Kishore many a times. Umesh and Roopa frequently fought over it and Kishore decided to put an end to it and hatched a plan along with his friends.

Rajagopal Nagar police open fire at murder accused, arrest him

The lake being surveyed

Kaggadasapura Lake surveyed to assess encroachments

Mr Dipak Panchani, father of Happy Panchani who died in the fire, has rejected the Rs 4 lakh aid announced by the state government to the families of victims.

Surat blaze victim’s dad rejects govt Rs 4 lakh aid

N. Ravi Kumar

‘If we focus properly, we can wipe out Congress from Hyderabad-Karnataka’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports limited edition launched

Sports Limited Edition pack available in all variants.
 

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

Pope Francis says every child is a gift that changes the history of a family. (Photo:AP)
 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

More teachers in Telangana state: G. Jagadish Reddy

G. Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Body of baby girl found in Vikarabad

The body of the baby was found near the drainage located close to a Mallkijrjuna hotel. The hotel owner, Prabhakar, saw the body and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and recovered it. After the autopsy, it was found that the baby was a female and suffered an Intrauterine fetal demise. (Representional Image)

Local Military Authority builds gate on Trinity road

Army closes the gate across the road near Holy Trinity Church which is on C category land in the Secunderabad Cantonment. — S. Surender Reddy

Karimnagar/Sircilla: Rapid depletion of water in 2 dams

The water stored at the Lower Manair Dam reservoir is evaporating due to the heatwave. (Photo: DC)

Stone pillars, lingas found in Godavari bed

The stone pillers and Lingams found in the dried up river bed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham