Kamal Nath denies pushing son Nakul’s case

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said he never asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for party ticket for his son in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to reports that Mr Gandhi was upset with some senior Congress leaders for pushing for tickets for their sons, Mr Nath said, “I never asked (for ticket for his son)”.

He refused to say anything further. Mr Nath’s son Nakul won from Chhindwara.

Mr Nath also ruled out possibility of stepping down in the wake of severe drubbing suffered by the Congress. “Why should I quit? What is the provocation,” he said.