Jharkhand, Punjab Cong committee president offers to resign after defeat in LS polls

ANI
Published May 27, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
The Congress party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls across the country, managing to win only 52 seats.
Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.
 Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

Ranchi: Former MP Dr Ajoy Kumar and Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar offered to resign on Monday.

Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

 

Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress party fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls across the country, managing to win only 52 seats across the country.

After the Lok Sabha poll debacle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also offered to resign from his post during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was declined by the party on Saturday.

The state unit presidents of the Congress in Odisha, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh have also submitted their resignations to the Congress president following the party's debacle in the LS polls in their respective state.

Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the Congress managed to win one, while the BJP and its regional ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) bagged 12 of them. One seat went to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a coalition partner of the Congress party.

Tags: ajoy kumar, sunil jakhar, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi


