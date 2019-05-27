Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 27 May 2019 Did not demand or co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Did not demand or command SCS, only requested PM: Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SNV SUDHIR
Published May 27, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated May 27, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy said he had requested Mr Modi to be “magnanimous” towards the people of Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his residence in New Delhi, on Sunday (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at his residence in New Delhi, on Sunday (Photo: AP)

Vijayawada, New Delhi: With the NDA sweeping the Lok Sabha elections, AP Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his party could only request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not demand or command Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, during their meeting here on Sunday.

He also met BJP president Amit Shah and sought his support on the issue. The YSRC president invited both of them to his swearing-in ceremony at Vijayawada on May 30.

 

He also met BJP president Amit Shah and sought his support on the issue. The YSRC president invited both of them to his swearing-in ceremony at Vijayawada on May 30.

“Today, we might not get it (Special Category Status). We have to be at somebody’s mercy but I will remind him (Mr Modi) again and again and someday things will change,”

He told reporters after meeting the PM at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. It would have been a “wonderful moment” for the YSRC had the NDA won only 250 seats but it got 353 seats, he said. “So, they don’t need us (to form government), they are strong.”

“There is very little we can do in demanding and commanding. But yes, we did meet the Prime Minister and explained to him why Special Category Status is so important for us,” YSRC chief said.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, who knows pretty well that cordial relations with the Centre is the need of the hour to turn around the financially-stricken state, put forth a charter of demands before Mr Modi.

The bonhomie between the two was evident with Mr Modi enveloping Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy in his trademark bear hug and patting him for the landslide victory. Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meetings with Mr Modi and Mr Shah on Sunday, even before he takes oath, assumes significance in the backdrop of outgoing CM N. Chandrababu Naidu failing to secure special status and falling out with the NDA last year.

...
Tags: ys jagan mohan reddy, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


